Opsera Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the era of AI-SDLC

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera (opsera.ai) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms for its Opsera Unified Insights platform.¹ The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The recognition comes at an inflection point for software delivery, as the industry defines what an AI-SDLC (AI-driven Software Delivery Life Cycle) looks like. AI coding assistants have now become standard, and autonomous agents are beginning to take on delivery work itself. As development velocity accelerates, the governance infrastructure meant to support it has struggled to keep pace, creating risks most engineering leaders cannot yet quantify. Opsera built Unified Insights for precisely this moment: not just to measure what engineering teams produce, but to connect that output to business outcomes, security and quality posture and business outcomes in a single, auditable view with persona-based dashboards

"AI has transformed how code gets written, and the speed of code generation has changed almost overnight. But the systems designed to govern that code did not. Most engineering leaders can at best tell you how many licenses they've purchased, how many developers are using the AI tools they invested in, and how their output has changed," said Kumar Chivukula, Co-founder and CEO, Opsera. "The struggle is determining whether that output is reaching production faster or arriving safely and securely. Unified Insights was built to answer all of those questions from a single platform, connecting AI tool usage to delivery performance, security posture, and business outcomes. We believe our recognition reflects the growing understanding that AI-speed development requires AI-speed governance. The organizations that close that gap will ship faster, more safely, and be able to prove it to their Boards."

Unified Insights From Code to Cloud

Opsera's Unified Insights platform gives engineering leaders a clear, connected picture across the AI-SDLC, improving planning, building and deployment while documenting the value and risk their investments are actually producing.

Actionable dashboards. Pre-built persona-based dashboards connect AI tool usage and developer activity across DORA, SPACE, and DevEx frameworks, so organizations can see how every engineering decision affects pipeline velocity, vulnerability density, and bottom-line impact.

Pre-built persona-based dashboards connect AI tool usage and developer activity across DORA, SPACE, and DevEx frameworks, so organizations can see how every engineering decision affects pipeline velocity, vulnerability density, and bottom-line impact. End-to-end governance. With 150+ integrations spanning development, security, and business platforms, Unified Insights is built on a platform that governs the delivery lifecycle end to end, not just measures it. The result is a connected ecosystem that translates complex data into clear executive insights.

With 150+ integrations spanning development, security, and business platforms, Unified Insights is built on a platform that governs the delivery lifecycle end to end, not just measures it. The result is a connected ecosystem that translates complex data into clear executive insights. Reasoning in plain English with Hummingbird AI. Unified Insights puts answers directly in leaders' hands, in plain language, without a data team in the middle. Unlike platforms that surface findings into a growing backlog, Unified Insights connects directly to the toolchain where action can be taken. Powering this is Hummingbird AI, a built-in assistant that draws from a unified data layer spanning headcount costs, tool usage, pipeline events, and deployment outcomes, giving it visibility across boundaries no single-domain tool can reach.

Enterprises across various industries including Cisco, Honeywell, Sephora, Guardant Health, Infoblox, Workday, NextEra Energy and Eaton are already relying on Opsera to improve developer productivity, increase pipeline success rates, and prove the ROI of their AI investments.

About the Magic Quadrant

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to align market analysis with their unique business and technology needs.

Access The Report & Get a Demo

View a complimentary copy of the full Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Opsera's positioning among providers:

→ Download the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report

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¹ Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms, Frank O'Connor, Peter Hyde, Akis Sklavounakis, Akriti Kapoor, 2026.

ABOUT OPSERA

Opsera's (opsera.ai) Agentic DevOps Platform is the control plane for AI-era software delivery, enabling context and spec-driven development with built-in guardrails for enterprise-grade software delivery. Opsera Agents embed security, compliance, and architecture governance directly into the IDE, auto-remediating issues before they reach a pipeline. With integrations across 150+ tools, Opsera orchestrates predictable, governed releases. Enterprises including Cisco, Honeywell, Marvell, Sephora, and Eaton rely on Opsera to boost developer productivity and prove ROI while delivering secure, high-quality software faster. For more information, visit opsera.ai.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

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SOURCE Opsera