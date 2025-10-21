Opsera Shares DevOps Breakthroughs and AI Innovation at Dreamforce 2025, Announces New Partnership with Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the AI-powered DevOps platform trusted by Fortune 1000 companies, today announced a new partnership with Salesforce to empower development teams to streamline and automate DevOps processes with its latest AI-powered DevOps platform. Built on Hummingbird AI, Opsera demonstrated its new breakthrough capabilities at Dreamforce 2025 that empowers teams to unify development practices and insights, automation, quality and compliance to streamline commit-to-production processes.

Opsera leads the industry with its fully automated, AI-powered DevOps platform for end-to-end Salesforce DevOps solutions that combine strategy, automation and execution. With Opsera, teams can streamline the release process from development to production using the platform's Hummingbird AI. This combined capability helps teams ship releases up to 85% faster while doubling security and quality for Git-aware metadata deployments, powered by Hummingbird AI. In addition, Opsera introduced a new UI that offers a dramatically streamlined workflow that eliminates unnecessary friction, ultimately boosting productivity and enabling teams to focus on innovation rather than operational complexities.

"For the past year, we've worked with customers and partners, including Salesforce, to advance and push the boundaries of AI-driven DevOps solutions and innovation," said Kumar Chivukula, co-founder & CEO, Opsera. "We remain dedicated to simplifying workflows, improving productivity and helping our customers succeed in an increasingly complex digital world."

Opsera also continues to expand its ecosystem to bring AI-powered DevOps to the enterprise. It is the first DevOps partner for Databricks to apply DevOps principles to data workloads to automate deployment using Databricks asset bundles, data science and machine learning models while ensuring security, governance, and compliance. Its partnership with Lineaje delivers end-to-end software supply chain security with policy-driven checks and zero-touch remediation, so vulnerabilities are caught early, compliance is continuous, and clean, secure code flows to production without disrupting developers.

In addition, Opsera continues to receive industry recognition, having won the Tech Ascension Award in the DevOps category, as well as the 2025 CloudX Award for Cloud Application Platforms, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and infrastructure products and technologies.

About Opsera

Opsera is an AI-powered DevOps platform for all apps and teams. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 1000 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

