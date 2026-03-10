Opsera Unveils AppSec AI Agents to Power the Shift from traditional SDLC to AI-SDLC

Opsera empowers enterprises to secure AI-generated code, automate compliance, improve the developer experience and accelerate software delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the leader in Agentic DevOps, today announced the launch of Opsera AI Agents for DevSecOps, a suite of intelligent, purpose-built agents designed to help enterprises transition from traditional software development lifecycle (SDLC) to an AI-driven software delivery lifecycle (AI-SDLC).

The first release, Opsera AppSec Agents for AI Builders, introduces autonomous AI agents that secure AI-generated code, automate compliance, validate architecture and eliminate operational friction in AI-assisted development. Integrated directly into developer workflows, these agents ensure that AI-powered software delivery is secure, compliant and production-ready from the first commit.

Enabling the Shift from SDLC to AI-SDLC

As enterprises embed AI coding assistants into daily workflows, the software lifecycle is fundamentally changing. Code is generated faster than ever, but architectural drift, hidden vulnerabilities, documentation gaps, compliance bottlenecks, and pipeline failures threaten velocity and increase risk.

The transition from SDLC to AI-SDLC requires more than tools, it requires intelligent agent orchestration. Opsera's Agentic DevOps platform acts as the control plane for AI-SDLC, coordinating specialized AI agents across security, compliance, architecture, and CI/CD workflows. By automating pre-commit validation and continuous enforcement, Opsera enables organizations to:

Reduce security vulnerabilities before pre-commit.

Increase build and pipeline success rates and avoid delays and surprises

Accelerate deployment velocity and reduce the cycle time.

Enhance overall developer productivity and experience.

The result is faster innovation with lower risk and reduced operational overhead.

Opsera AppSec AI Agents integrate seamlessly with modern AI development environments, including Claude Code, VS Code, and Cursor, ensuring security and compliance are embedded directly into the developer experience, not bolted on afterward.

Industry Perspective

"As AI becomes embedded across the software lifecycle, AI agents are proliferating throughout DevSecOps toolchains. Early market activity has largely focused on discrete, task-specific capabilities, contributing to incremental gains but limited cross-functional coordination," said Katie Norton, Research Manager for DevSecOps and Software Supply Chain Security at IDC. "Opsera's agents demonstrate an effort to coordinate security, architecture, and compliance functions during the pre-commit stage, reflecting an agent orchestration approach."

Opsera AppSec Agents Suite

Architecture Analyzer: AI-powered design validation, dependency mapping, and technical debt scoring to ensure robust system design, defense-in-depth architecture, and DevOps alignment.

AI-powered design validation, dependency mapping, and technical debt scoring to ensure robust system design, defense-in-depth architecture, and DevOps alignment. Compliance Auditor: Continuous governance automation across major frameworks, including SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR, with real-time monitoring, automated evidence collection, and remediation playbooks.

Continuous governance automation across major frameworks, including SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR, with real-time monitoring, automated evidence collection, and remediation playbooks. Security Scanner: Comprehensive SAST, dependency, container, and secrets scanning with AI-driven triage and auto-remediation for AI-generated code, plus automated SBOM generation.

Comprehensive SAST, dependency, container, and secrets scanning with AI-driven triage and auto-remediation for AI-generated code, plus automated SBOM generation. SQL Scanner: Detection and remediation of injection risks, query optimization, and schema analysis to identify PII/PHI exposure and sensitive data access patterns.

Leadership Perspective

"Enterprises are rapidly shifting from traditional SDLC to AI-SDLC, where AI is writing code, generating tests, and accelerating innovation at unprecedented speed," said Kumar Chivukula, CEO and Co-Founder of Opsera. "Opsera's Agentic DevOps platform and AI agents provide the autonomous guardrails and Agent orchestration layer required for this new era. By increasing pipeline reliability, improving build success rates, and embedding security and compliance into every stage, we enable organizations to innovate faster while reducing risk and operational toil."

Accessible Pricing for All Teams

Opsera AppSec AI Agents are designed for broad accessibility. A free tier enables small teams to access enterprise-grade capabilities at no cost. Opsera also offers enterprise pricing, including custom compliance frameworks, advanced orchestration, and dedicated support. For additional details, please check out "Opsera AI agents pricing".

What's Next: Expanding the Agentic DevOps Ecosystem

The launch of Opsera AppSec Agents marks the first release in a broader suite of specialized AI agents within the Opsera Agentic DevOps platform. Upcoming releases include:

Opsera DevOps Agents: Autonomous CI/CD optimization, AI-driven conflict resolution, and pipeline reliability improvements to increase deployment velocity and reduce failure rates.

Autonomous CI/CD optimization, AI-driven conflict resolution, and pipeline reliability improvements to increase deployment velocity and reduce failure rates. Opsera Devops for DataOps Agents (Databricks): Intelligent data integration, quality validation, and pipeline monitoring to ensure reliable AI and analytics workflows.

Intelligent data integration, quality validation, and pipeline monitoring to ensure reliable AI and analytics workflows. Opsera Salesforce Agents: Automated metadata analysis, intelligent deployment validation, and Apex remediation for Salesforce environments.

Together, these agents create a coordinated, autonomous ecosystem that transforms fragmented DevOps tooling into an intelligent, self-optimizing AI-SDLC platform.

About Opsera

Opsera is redefining software delivery with its Agentic DevOps platform and AI Agents for AI builders. Unlike traditional DevOps tools that offer point solutions, Opsera delivers an Agentic DevOps platform with autonomous agents that not only detect issues but also remediate them, enabling secure, compliant, and high-velocity software delivery.

By serving as the Agent orchestration layer across 150+ DevOps tools and AI development environments, Opsera empowers enterprises to transition confidently to AI-SDLC, improve developer productivity and experience, increase pipeline success rates, and maximize ROI from their AI and cloud investments.

