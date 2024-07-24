OPSGURU ACHIEVES AWS GENERATIVE AI COMPETENCY

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - OpsGuru announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes OpsGuru as an AWS Partner that helps customers, and the AWS Partner Network drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates OpsGuru as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success, supporting the organization's technical knowledge, dedication to innovation, and infrastructure, which are pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies for customers. OpsGuru possesses the experience and expertise shown from successful projects for addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions as an enabler of their digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"We are proud to receive this competency, demonstrating OpsGuru's expertise in leveraging AWS Generative AI tools to craft innovative solutions for our valued customers," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "Our team is dedicated to leveraging AWS to implement generative AI solutions that drive business growth and ensure success in a competitive market."

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt Generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Partner specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernizations, Data and Generative AI. The company holds the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Networking Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS Generative AI Competency. OpsGuru provides customers with guidance in solutions like Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT in markets such as Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing and Industrial, Sports and more.

SOURCE Opsguru Canada Inc.