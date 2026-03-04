OpsGuru Achieves Designation in the AWS Managed Services Provider Program, Driving Continuous Cloud Operations and AI-Driven Innovation

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - OpsGuru announced today that it has earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Services Provider Program designation, joining a select group of partners validated for operational excellence. This program recognizes OpsGuru for its proven track record in delivering end-to-end managed service solutions to customers at every stage of their cloud journey.

The AWS Managed Services Provider Program recognizes partners who demonstrate excellence across the entire cloud lifecycle, from initial strategy and migration to 24/7 operations and proactive optimization. To earn this distinction, OpsGuru underwent a comprehensive third-party audit that verified its technical proficiency and capacity to drive strategic business value. This achievement affirms OpsGuru's expertise in managing complex AWS environments at scale, providing customers with a proven framework for operational excellence and continuous modernization.

"OpsGuru's achievement of the AWS Managed Service Provider Program designation marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to operational excellence," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "This validation distinguishes OpsGuru as a top-tier AWS partner with audited expertise in full-lifecycle cloud management and managed services. Rather than a simple certification, this status serves as a rigorous verification of technical proficiency. By meeting these stringent AWS standards, OpsGuru gains access to exclusive resources that will directly drive cost-efficiency and superior business outcomes for our customers."

OpsGuru offers a comprehensive suite of Managed Services designed to drive cloud success for organizations requiring high-velocity engineering support, including:

24/7 AWS Managed Cloud Operations (MCO) : An always-on service delivering proactive monitoring, rapid incident response, and AWS Landing Zone administration. This service serves as a dedicated extension of a customer's internal IT team, ensuring maximum operational resilience.

: An always-on service delivering proactive monitoring, rapid incident response, and AWS Landing Zone administration. This service serves as a dedicated extension of a customer's internal IT team, ensuring maximum operational resilience. Managed Data Operations (MDO): Provides health monitoring and governance for enterprise data platforms and real-time data pipelines. This service optimizes data infrastructure to maintain a resilient, scalable data estate, bridging the gap between raw ingestion and actionable business intelligence.

Provides health monitoring and governance for enterprise data platforms and real-time data pipelines. This service optimizes data infrastructure to maintain a resilient, scalable data estate, bridging the gap between raw ingestion and actionable business intelligence. Engineering on Demand (EOD) : Offers flexible, immediate access to senior AWS architects and DevOps engineers for high-priority cloud initiatives. It allows businesses to scale technical capacity for modernization and security tasks on a project basis, eliminating the 3–6 month lead time associated with traditional hiring.

: Offers flexible, immediate access to senior AWS architects and DevOps engineers for high-priority cloud initiatives. It allows businesses to scale technical capacity for modernization and security tasks on a project basis, eliminating the 3–6 month lead time associated with traditional hiring. Data Engineering on Demand (Data EOD): A specialized service for building and optimizing data lakes, warehouses, and ETL pipelines. These dedicated data engineers focus on improving data quality and pipeline architecture, enabling internal teams to prioritize advanced analytics and AI model training.

A specialized service for building and optimizing data lakes, warehouses, and ETL pipelines. These dedicated data engineers focus on improving data quality and pipeline architecture, enabling internal teams to prioritize advanced analytics and AI model training. Software Engineering on Demand (Software EOD): Integrates cloud-native development expertise directly into the software development lifecycle. OpsGuru provides the specialized coding, automated testing, and CI/CD skills required to build and deploy modern, microservices-based applications at enterprise scale.

To learn more about how OpsGuru leverages AWS to drive digital transformation, visit OpsGuru's website or contact page to get in touch. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, OpsGuru is equipped to help organizations achieve their cloud goals with tailored strategies and expert guidance.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Partner, specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernization, Data, and Generative AI. Holding the AWS Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, and AI Services Competencies, OpsGuru delivers expert guidance and innovative solutions spanning Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT. Leveraging cutting-edge agentic and generative AI technologies, OpsGuru architects and delivers transformative cloud solutions that drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and ensure robust security, positioning businesses for success in an AI-driven future. The company empowers clients across Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports, and more.

For further information, please contact: Anita Matte, Senior Director of Marketing & Business Development, 416-845-3235, [email protected]

