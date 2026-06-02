OpsGuru Named Launch Partner for the AWS Partner Innovation Hub in Toronto

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - OpsGuru, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has been selected as a launch partner for the AWS Partner Innovation Hub (AWS PIH), a dedicated immersive experience space at the AWS Toronto office designed to accelerate enterprise cloud and AI adoption through live demonstrations and executive engagement.

As a launch partner, OpsGuru will showcase its Data Lakehouse Accelerator, a production-ready solution that deploys a fully governed, cloud-native data lake on AWS in days, not months, enabling organizations to unify siloed data, accelerate analytics, and operationalize AI at enterprise scale, as part of the guided executive tour experience. AWS PIH brings together AWS, partners, and customers in one space, enabling leadership teams to experience working solutions firsthand, tailored to their industry and business priorities.

For many Canadian businesses, the path from raw data to business intelligence is obstructed by years of technical debt, fragmented systems, and the complexity of building a secure, governed data foundation from scratch. OpsGuru's Data Lakehouse Accelerator removes that barrier, delivering a pre-architected, fully integrated data lake on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Glue, AWS Lake Formation, Amazon Athena, and Amazon QuickSight, with built-in governance controls, security guardrails, and ingestion pipelines configured for production from day one. At the AWS PIH, executive teams from Energy, Oil & Gas, Mining & Resources, Manufacturing and Financial Services can see the OpsGuru Data Lakehouse Accelerator running against real workloads, from raw data ingestion through governed consumption to AI-ready datasets, and leave with a concrete picture of what modernizing their data infrastructure looks like in practice.

"We are proud to be a launch partner for the AWS Partner Innovation Hub in Toronto," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO at OpsGuru. "Canadian businesses are sitting on enormous untapped data potential; the barrier isn't ambition, it's time to value. Our Data Lakehouse Accelerator gives leadership teams a real-time view of how to transform siloed, inaccessible data into a governed, AI-ready data foundation in days. The AWS PIH is exactly the right forum to show that transformation isn't theoretical, it's already working."

AWS PIH pairs an immersive guided tour with a facilitated Art of the Possible workshop, creating a complete executive engagement experience. Customers walk through live demonstrations of Generative AI, data, cloud, and modernization solutions built by AWS and its partners, then transition into a structured working session where priorities are mapped to solutions and a preliminary roadmap is documented.

OpsGuru is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner holding Competencies in Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, and AI Services. Since its founding, OpsGuru has helped hundreds of businesses across North America design, migrate, and operate mission-critical workloads on AWS, establishing one of Canada's deepest concentrations of AWS-certified expertise.

AWS PIH is located at the AWS Toronto office and is available to enterprise leadership teams by invitation. To learn more about OpsGuru's participation, visit here.

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernization, Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Holding the AWS Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, and AI Services Competencies, OpsGuru delivers expert guidance and innovative solutions spanning Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT. Leveraging cutting-edge agentic and generative AI technologies, OpsGuru architects and delivers transformative cloud solutions that drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and ensure robust security--positioning businesses for success in an AI-driven future. The company empowers clients across Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports, and more.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Matte

Senior Director, Marketing

416-845-3235

[email protected]

SOURCE Opsguru