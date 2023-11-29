Opsidio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2a Trial of OpSCF in Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

News provided by

Opsidio

29 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

– OpSCF is a novel monoclonal antibody directed against the inflammatory form of stem cell factor

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsidio, LLC, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, today announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 2a clinical trial of OpSCF, Opsidio's pioneering monoclonal antibody against stem cell factor, in patients suffering from moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Opsidio is collaborating with AbbVie for the development of OpSCF.

"Opsidio is excited to announce the commencement of our Phase 2a study for atopic dermatitis, marking a significant step forward in our mission to improve the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory conditions," said Martin Phillips, MD, CEO of Opsidio.

The currently enrolling OpSCF-201 study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of OpSCF in treating adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The primary endpoint is the percent change in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score from baseline, at week 16. Secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability and improvement in pruritus, body surface area, and quality of life. Importantly, OpSCF-201 includes an open label extension period of 40 weeks, ensuring all subjects have an opportunity to receive OpSCF while participating in the study. For more information regarding this study, please visit https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06101823

Previously, OpSCF was evaluated in a 115-subject phase 1a/b study and was found to be safe and well tolerated, following single or multiple ascending dose administration in healthy volunteers.

About OpSCF
OpSCF is a monoclonal antibody that targets stem cell factor which plays a crucial role in the inflammatory pathway that leads to atopic dermatitis. By targeting a specific isoform of stem cell factor (SCF248) that drives inflammation, we hope to offer patients a more effective and durable treatment option, while avoiding the negative effects of broad stem cell factor inhibition.

About Opsidio
Opsidio LLC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the millions of people affected by the damaging effects of chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation is the hallmark of a number of severe atopic and fibrotic diseases. Please visit www.opsidio.com.

Opsidio Media:
info@opsidio.com

SOURCE Opsidio

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.