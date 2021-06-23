OPSMX ACCELERATES CONTINUOUS DELIVERY WITH INTELLIGENT SaaS SOLUTION Tweet this

OpsMx Intelligent Cloud allows customers to accelerate their Continuous Delivery transformation for multi-cloud and quickly take advantage of OES's new Intelligent Software Delivery platform. OpsMx approaches software delivery holistically by embedding intelligence throughout the entire Continuous Delivery process. This enables DevOps teams to deliver software faster with lower risk and higher reliability. It automates risk evaluation allowing for both automated and human-assisted delivery decisions. This results in increased speed, reduction in failures, and reduced reliance on domain experts.

"OpsMx intelligent cloud is a big step towards our vision of delivering software without human intervention," said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. "OpsMx intelligent cloud is super-easy for developers to use and simplifies the delivery across firewalls. It reduces both the human effort and the production failures that happen during software updates and works with your favorite CD Platform such as Spinnaker, Jenkins, Argo, etc.," he added.

OpsMx Intelligent cloud is your fastest path to automated deployments. Get started in minutes with a complete production-ready CD solution that is easy to use, secure, reliable, and scales to your needs.

About OpsMx

Founded with the vision of "delivering software without human intervention," OpsMx enables customers to transform and automate their software delivery process. OpsMx's intelligent software delivery platform is an ML-powered software delivery and verification platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their software delivery, reduce risk, decrease cost, and minimize manual effort. Follow us on Twitter @Ops_Mx and learn more at www.opsmx.io .

