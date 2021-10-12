OpsMx Announces Partnership With Google Cloud To Provide Intelligent Software Delivery With Spinnaker

OPSMX ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO PROVIDE INTELLIGENTSOFTWARE DELIVERY WITH SPINNAKER Tweet this

OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery platform is a highly scalable, intelligent, multi-cloud software delivery solution that has been adopted at large enterprises such as Cisco, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bell Canada.

"We are partnering with OpsMx because of their intelligent platform for Continuous Delivery, their commitment to Spinnaker and their experience in making large Spinnaker customers successful," said Michael Winser, Group Product Manager at Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud - Spinnaker story has always been about customer success. I am excited to enable our customers to achieve modern Continuous Delivery with Spinnaker and OpsMx."

OpsMx approaches software delivery holistically by embedding intelligence throughout the entire SDLC process. This enables DevOps teams to deliver software faster with lower risk and higher reliability. ISD collects, correlates, and analyzes data across the entire DevOps toolchain, including security, QA, log, APM, and source code data. It automates risk evaluation allowing for both automated and human-assisted delivery decisions. This results in increased speed, reduction in failures, and reduced reliance on domain experts.

"Today, enterprises must implement a modern software delivery process to grow their business and compete. We are excited to partner with Google Cloud in helping their customers achieve modern delivery with Spinnaker," said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. "Delays and failures in today's delivery process are often caused by the need to assess risk manually while approving releases. The OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery platform enables customers to automate risk evaluation, allowing for automated, data-driven delivery decisions. This delivery intelligence currently works with Spinnaker, Jenkins, and Argo," he added.

About OpsMx

Founded with the vision of "delivering software without human intervention" OpsMx enables customers to transform and automate their software delivery process. OpsMx's Intelligent Software Delivery platform is an ML-powered software delivery and verification platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their software delivery, reduce risk, decrease cost, and minimize manual effort. Follow us on Twitter @Ops_Mx

