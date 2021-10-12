OpsMx Announces Partnership With Google Cloud To Provide Intelligent Software Delivery With Spinnaker

Oct 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpsMx, announced a new partnership with Google Cloud to deliver its Spinnaker-based Intelligent Software Delivery (ISD) platform and provide Spinnaker support for Google Cloud customers. Under this partnership, OpsMx will provide Google Cloud customers with OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery platform and expert support, ensuring success at every stage of their Spinnaker adoption journey.
Leading companies choose Spinnaker on Google Cloud to implement enterprise-level Continuous Delivery. Spinnaker is an open-source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform for releasing software changes with high velocity and confidence. Created at Netﬂix, it has been battle-tested in production by hundreds of teams over millions of deployments. The OpsMx partnership will enable Google Cloud customers to implement mission-critical software delivery while ensuring security and compliance required by the most demanding of enterprises.
OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery platform is a highly scalable, intelligent, multi-cloud software delivery solution that has been adopted at large enterprises such as Cisco, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bell Canada.
"We are partnering with OpsMx because of their intelligent platform for Continuous Delivery, their commitment to Spinnaker and their experience in making large Spinnaker customers successful," said Michael Winser, Group Product Manager at Google Cloud. "The Google Cloud - Spinnaker story has always been about customer success. I am excited to enable our customers to achieve modern Continuous Delivery with Spinnaker and OpsMx."
OpsMx approaches software delivery holistically by embedding intelligence throughout the entire SDLC process. This enables DevOps teams to deliver software faster with lower risk and higher reliability. ISD collects, correlates, and analyzes data across the entire DevOps toolchain, including security, QA, log, APM, and source code data. It automates risk evaluation allowing for both automated and human-assisted delivery decisions. This results in increased speed, reduction in failures, and reduced reliance on domain experts.
"Today, enterprises must implement a modern software delivery process to grow their business and compete. We are excited to partner with Google Cloud in helping their customers achieve modern delivery with Spinnaker," said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. "Delays and failures in today's delivery process are often caused by the need to assess risk manually while approving releases. The OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery platform enables customers to automate risk evaluation, allowing for automated, data-driven delivery decisions. This delivery intelligence currently works with Spinnaker, Jenkins, and Argo," he added.
