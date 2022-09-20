OpsMx Extends Argo CD With Deployment Controls and Visibility for Enterprise GitOps

First Open Platform for Deploying to VMs, Containers, and Functions; On-Premises and in the Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx , the leader in intelligent continuous delivery, today announced at ArgoCon 2022 a suite of software and services to enable more scalable and secure enterprise GitOps. The new OpsMx Enterprise for Argo and OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery (ISD) for Argo products extend the capabilities provided by Argo, a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) open source project for continuous software delivery in Kubernetes environments. OpsMx also brings to the Argo community best practices for "CD at Scale" gained from existing OpsMx customers such as Cisco, Google, and other Fortune 100 global enterprises. OpsMx now offers the first and only open platform to automate application deployments to any target platform – containers, virtual machines, and functions – on-premises and in public cloud.

"Developers already love the flexibility and ease of use of Argo," said Gopal Dommety, CEO and co-founder of OpsMx. "With this announcement, operations teams and SREs get the tools they need to keep production deployments under control without slowing down their developers or the business." Demand for Argo continues to grow as organizations migrate applications to Kubernetes and containers. The CNCF User Survey published February 10, 2022 found that production use of Argo increased by 115% over the prior year.

Enterprise Argo users with an immediate need for greater production security can use OpsMx Enterprise for Argo (OEA) for free. OEA is an open source distribution of Argo CD, Argo Workflow, Argo Rollouts, and Argo Events that has been subjected to additional security testing and hardening. OpsMx makes security patches continually available as new vulnerabilities are discovered. An enhanced Argo installer simplifies security integrations, such as SSO and secrets management, as well as future Argo upgrades. OpsMx also offers fee-based 24 x 7 enterprise support.

OpsMx Intelligent Software Delivery (ISD) for Argo provides unified management across the multiple Argo clusters in an enterprise deployment. Applications can be tracked end-to-end across their lifecycle with a few clicks, from dev to test to staging to production. Gates, both manual and automated, can be added to the delivery process to enforce security policies, change controls, and application readiness. AI/ML on data collected from 70+ integrations with leading DevOps tools drives intelligence in the process. All this can be centrally reported and audited.

OpsMx Argo Deployment Services enable users to quickly get to a production-ready Argo deployment. This can include refactoring pipelines from legacy CD environments into Argo workflows. OpsMx SaaS offerings eliminate the need to manage infrastructure and upgrades.

OpsMx is also expanding support for the Argo open source community to encourage more users to see what Argo can offer. A new Argo Sandbox provides a free SaaS-delivered open source Argo environment for hands-on exploration. Upcoming education events include free webinars featuring Argo users from Adobe and Splunk, along with OpsMx experts, talking about the challenges of continuous delivery. OpsMx is proud to be a Platinum Sponsor of ArgoCon 2022.

Together, these Argo additions bring Kubernetes-native capabilities to the OpsMx open CD architecture, creating the first and only open platform for best-in-class deployments to both Kubernetes environments and virtual machine / multi-cloud environments.

Availability

OpsMx ISD for Argo and OpsMx Enterprise for Argo are currently available in a private preview release, with general availability in November 2022. To request access contact OpsMx at [email protected] .

Resources

About OpsMx

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. Incorporating open source Argo and Spinnaker, OpsMx is the first open, unified platform for deploying applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company's 150 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit opsmx.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE OpsMx Inc.