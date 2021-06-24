OpsMx Unveils Data-Driven Intelligence for Continuous Delivery Tweet this

To remove the constraints of human intervention, organizations need capabilities to execute well-informed decisions at machine speed. OpsMx Autopilot provides automated release verification and intelligent decision making, continuous governance and security, along with real-time observability and traceability.

"Autopilot has enabled us to go from weekly deployments to hours and in some cases minutes. We don't need to burden our experts all the time. The single-click dashboard gets us the granular verification of the pipeline process that failed with the real pointer to where it failed." - SVP Engineering, Leading Finance Communication Company.

Identifying, tracing, and removing bottlenecks and security vulnerabilities in all your pipelines is a critical capability and reduces the risk of production failure. Autopilot provides customizable application and delivery dashboards and includes a built-in DORA metrics dashboard that measures an organization's DevOps capabilities.

"Autopilot is the foundational pillar towards our vision of delivering software without human intervention," said Gopal Dommety, CEO of OpsMx. "We spent a lot of time to ensure this solution is developer-friendly and easy to use. Time to value is quick as It plugs right into your existing DevOps toolchains supporting CD platforms such as Spinnaker, Argo, and Jenkins", he added.

OpsMx Autopilot reduces errors in production, increases release velocity, and improves security, quality, and compliance.

About OpsMx

Founded with the vision of "delivering software without human intervention," OpsMx enables customers to transform and automate their software delivery process. OpsMx's intelligent software delivery platform is an ML-powered software delivery and verification platform that enables enterprises to accelerate their software delivery, reduce risk, decrease cost, and minimize manual effort. Follow us on Twitter @Ops_Mx and learn more at www.opsmx.io

