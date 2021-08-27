OPSU Provides A Pathway For Adults Without A Diploma To Earn A Degree With Graduation Alliance

The program is targeted at adults, who have completed some of 10th grade, and want to continue their studies at OPSU upon completion of their diploma.

"Graduation Alliance's online high school completion program allows students to finish their diplomas at any time and from anywhere," Dinger said. "This helps students prepare for OPSU's online learning environment."

More than 27 million U.S. adults do not have a high school diploma and are missing out on the opportunity to boost their earning potential with a college degree, according to the Statistics Atlas. The lifetime cost of not earning a high school diploma has been estimated at $258,240 per individual, according to research from Columbia University.

"This partnership has the potential to change lives and boost the economy," Faltyn said. "The importance of this program cannot be overstated, and we're already seeing students benefiting from this opportunity."

Amanda R., a recent high school graduate and current OPSU student, is already working toward a promotion and a degree in business administration.

"Since I earned my diploma, I feel more positive about myself," Amanda said. "If I can do it, then anybody can. And now it just makes me want to go further and further and see how far I can go because I actually accomplished something!"

For more information or to apply for enrollment, visit EarnYourDegree.OPSU.edu or call 580.375.3018.

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit www.graduationalliance.com.

