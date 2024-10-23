OpsVeda Announces General Availability Of Release 10.0 Of Its AI Powered Operations Command Center

The new release includes a futuristic UI and the Opportunity Framework that helps early detection and monetization of Operational Opportunities and Risks.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda announced the general availability of version 10.0 of its industry leading AI Powered Operations Command Center. Though the futuristic UI/UX is the more visible change to the regular user, beneath the hood the new Opportunity Applications will prove to be a game changer for operations teams managing in an increasingly uncertain business environment. All customers have now been upgraded to this latest version, and OpsVeda is ready to ramp up innovation and value realization on this much nimbler, more configurable and scalable platform.

Key additions and improvements in OpsVeda 10.0 include:

New UI/UX with Light/dark themes and color palette: Users spend significant time reviewing information in OpsVeda at different times and under varying conditions. The new UI allows users to switch between light and dark themes. The newly introduced color palette helps them easily personalize the UI to reflect their preferences. The new UI includes enhanced features for data capture, visualization and drill-down. The refreshing look and feel extends beyond the dashboards to other forms of information access like scheduled emails, notifications and interfaces supporting the AI agent Juni.

Opportunity Framework: OpsVeda Opportunity Apps estimate the monetary impact that certain unconventional user actions can make. The past few years have seen significant supply chain disruptions and abrupt changes of varying magnitudes and durations. The need to assess the opportunities and risks posed by such changes have never been greater. OpsVeda's Opportunity App Framework enables power users and builders to quickly launch apps that predict revenue & margin enhancing opportunities, prioritize potential actions, and trigger change in the relevant systems directly from OpsVeda.

Additional charts: The new UI includes additional charting options enabling more intuitive illustration of complex business situations and providing users with a wider range of visualization options. This includes tree type for supply demand match and lot genealogy, mandatory single selection on some charts, multi-dimensional charts etc.

Mobile compatibility: To access OpsVeda from their mobile devices, users no longer need to install an additional App. They can login to the same browser-based desktop application and the new UI will automatically render in line with the size and orientation of their device screens (Responsive UI).

"OpsVeda has increasingly become a strategic partner to Hanesbrands. OpsVeda 10.0 comes with much faster performance, a refreshed UI and an ever more intelligent AI agent Juni," said Hemant Ramaswami, Vice President, Global Supply Chain Planning, Hanesbrands.



"OpsVeda has been a great partner for us. In just a few weeks we have transformed the Revenue Growth Management and Trade Promotion volumes at Diana. The upgraded OpsVeda 10.0 comes with a powerful UI and rapid customization ability," said Julio Salazar, Chief Information Officer, Productos Alimenticios Diana.

Ravi Mandayam, Vice President of Product Engineering, emphasized that OpsVeda 10.0 capabilities will help organizations choose the AI powered Command Center platform over traditional BI and integrated business planning systems. He mentioned, "OpsVeda is still an evolving thought among our friends in the IT department of companies. 'Reporting' and 'data lakes' continue to be a significant drag on organizations ability to adopt AI powered systems, and a dis-service to the effort operations teams put in to optimize supply chain decisions. The Opportunity Framework will go a long way in correcting this challenge. Reporting is about stating past facts. Opportunities are about acting now and realizing the business objectives."

About OpsVeda

OpsVeda is a leading provider of software solutions that transform business operations for greater agility and profitability. The Operations Command Center by OpsVeda leverages patented data models and AI powered automation, to enable businesses maximize revenue and margin opportunities, especially in near-term execution horizons. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, life sciences, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries. For more information about OpsVeda and its software offerings, visit https://www.opsveda.com.

