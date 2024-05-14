OpsVeda Announces Localization of Software Solutions in German, French, and Chinese

Additional languages accelerate global end user adoption, especially within multi-tier buyer - supplier collaboration scenarios.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, a leading provider of enterprise software technology solutions that power business Operations Command Centers, is delighted to announce the availability of its innovative software solutions localized in German, French, and Chinese languages. OpsVeda's expansion of new localization options adds to its existing support for English, Spanish, and Japanese. The resulting reach of more end-users further enhances OpsVeda's ability to serve global clientele including large and multi-national enterprises, especially with multi-tier buyer-supplier setup.

The OpsVeda platform is designed to transform the way companies manage their end-to-end operations, covering a wide range of capabilities spanning revenue management, inventory, order fulfillment, planning, supply chain and logistics. Through pre-built integrations with leading business systems, continuous data processing, AI-driven supply-demand optimization and machine learning, OpsVeda enables customers to gain live insights into business operations, monitor margin leakage and supply chain risks, proactively de-risking the revenue execution horizons of the current fiscal quarter, month, and week.

"With the addition of German, French, and Chinese language localization, OpsVeda is now better equipped to reach the more diverse needs of end users and business leaders in companies around the globe including both value chains that span multi-national companies, and businesses that are interconnected to international supply chains and customers the world over," said Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and CEO of OpsVeda.

"Expanding language capabilities is a testament to our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence," said Ratheesh Raveendran, COO at OpsVeda. "OpsVeda amplifies its value to our customers by breaking down barriers and better facilitating cross-border collaboration among businesses operating in diverse global markets."

OpsVeda's localized software solutions in English, Chinese, German, French, Japanese and Spanish are now available to customers worldwide. For more information about OpsVeda and its software offerings, visit the OpsVeda website.

About OpsVeda:

The Operations Command Center by OpsVeda transforms business operations towards greater agility and optimization. It empowers companies to steer execution towards weekly, monthly, and quarterly goals. The solution leverages machine learning to continuously match supply, demand, inventory, and logistics to identify and act on revenue opportunities and margin risks. A rich repository of configurable solutions coupled with the AI powered JUNI copilot accelerates discovery, decisions, and process orchestration. The SaaS solution plugs into the enterprise application landscapes in less than 30 days, ensuring quick ROI.

