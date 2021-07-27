OpsVeda Announces Purpose-Built Applications to Quickly Put Out Supply Chain "Fires"

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, the operational intelligence software company, announced today the availability of applications that can be quickly deployed to address shortages and other supply chain issues in the aftermath of the pandemic. The shortages are severe, cascading multiple tiers of the supply chain, and affecting companies across industries, from automobiles, appliances, and high-tech, to food and beverage. The applications have been built with OpsVeda's JUNI© App engine, which can also be leveraged in self-service mode, to build new solutions rapidly.

The OpsVeda JUNI© App engine includes a variety of tools that help business users spot opportunities and configure solutions to address priorities on the fly. The breadth of configurability enables users to rapidly address the most important, widespread supply chain disruptions such as delayed shipments, raw material shortages and reduced productivity.

With the supply chain broken across so many verticals, there is a need for a "firefighting" platform to help firms target specific issues, in the moment. OpsVeda offers a range of applications that can plug-in to a customer's existing framework in under 10 days, enabling them to address problems with speed and confidence. Firms can analyze supply delays, prioritize allocations, expedite decisions, and mitigate revenue risk problems with out-of-the-box solutions.

"Until now, we were primarily presenting our capabilities as a long-term fix to a company's supply chain needs," said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO of OpsVeda. "Our applications also provide organizations with short-term solutions to help identify and plug the sudden and rapidly deteriorating problems that appear to be common-place these days. Our customers have used the OpsVeda platform to get their operations in shape quickly." He added, "We are the only software company that can help optimize response to the rampant supply chain disruptions in a matter of days. With OpsVeda, companies can put out fires today, and also leverage the platform to optimize processes for long term growth. Companies need to do both to emerge strong after the pandemic."

The OpsVeda JUNI© App engine includes a variety of tools that help business users spot opportunities and configure solutions to address priorities on the fly. For example, the applications that help manage delayed shipments, prioritize inbound containers, and manage revenue risk rely on core engine capabilities such as rapid data discovery, visualization, scenario simulation, exception identification, alerting and Bot automation. The breadth of configurability enables users to quickly address the most important issues, rapidly. Companies can use OpsVeda solutions for immediate needs, without making long term commitments by visiting – Put out supply chain fires now.

OpsVeda is an enterprise software company on a mission to make customer operations immensely agile and profitable, through operational intelligence and AI-infused automation. Powered by patented technology and passion for business agility, OpsVeda solutions deliver predictive visibility and prescriptive automation towards opportunities, risks, and exceptions across the business functions of order fulfillment, supply, manufacturing, logistics, inventory, assets, and channel / retail. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

Founded in 2010, OpsVeda serves its customers from its headquarters in San Jose, CA and offices in Greensboro, NC and Bengaluru, India.

