OpsVeda Announces They Are a Silver Exhibitor at the 2024 Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Barcelona

Also highlighting speaker session on CFO/COO insights on building an Operations Command Center.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions that power business operational command centers, is pleased to announce that they are a Silver Exhibitor at the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, on June 10 through 12, 2024. This premier industry event brings together supply chain leaders to share insights, strategies, and frameworks that are shaping the future of operations and supply chain management.

The 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo features a lineup of expert speakers and comprehensive content designed to provide operational insights and strategies for professionals across the supply chain spectrum. As a Silver Exhibitor, OpsVeda will be actively participating with an exhibitor booth, where attendees can learn more about OpsVeda's innovative software solutions that empower businesses to achieve greater operational agility and profitability.

"We are excited to exhibit at the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium and engage with industry leaders and professionals," said Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and CEO of OpsVeda. "This event is a unique opportunity to showcase how OpsVeda's unique capabilities enable operations teams to achieve more of their revenue potential with better operational execution. This includes helping them execute to weekly, monthly, and quarterly business goals."

OpsVeda is also proud to highlight a special presentation by Greg Snipes, CFO and COO of Royce Too, and Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and CEO of OpsVeda. Their session, entitled "CFO Insights on Building Your Operations Command Center," will delve into the strategic benefits of establishing a centralized command center for end-to-end visibility and proactive (and sometimes automated) decision-making in supply chain operations.

"Having firsthand experience with OpsVeda's platform over the past several years, I am delighted to share how it has transformed our operational execution, enabling us to identify and mitigate risks, optimize and align supply and demand, and enhance our overall business performance," said Greg Snipes, CFO and COO of Royce Too. "Our presentation will share valuable insights for companies looking leverage software technology in building an Operations Command Center to drive business execution to meet revenue targets."

Attendees are encouraged to visit OpsVeda's booth to discover how the company's innovative solutions can help them optimize their business operations, grow revenue, and pre-empt margin leakage. Experts from the OpsVeda team will be available at the event to demonstrate the platform's capabilities and discuss how it can be tailored to meet the unique requirements of operations in each business.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo conference delivers must-have insights, strategies, and frameworks for chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) and supply chain leaders to think big and drive real impact within their organizations. Join a global community of CSCOs and supply chain executives in 2024. For more information visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/supply-chain-spain

About OpsVeda



OpsVeda is a leading SaaS provider enabling optimized business operations. When you power your Operations Command Center with OpsVeda, you enable agility for precision execution of your weekly, monthly, and quarterly goals. OpsVeda's machine learning continuously matches your supply and demand—enabling you to detect and pre-empt margin leakage. For more information about OpsVeda and its software offerings, visit https://www.opsveda.com

About Royce Too

Royce Too is a premier sock and leg wear design and marketing company headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA with a reputation for premium quality products, unique designs, and innovative use of natural and synthetic fibers. Royce Too is the exclusive sock licensee of EDDIE BAUER®, DICKIES®, and SAUCONY® brands. These products can be found online, in department stores, mass retail chains and at specialty retailers. For more information, visit: https://www.roycesocks.com/about-us

