OpsVeda Expands Global Presence with New Location in Europe

Operations Command Center by OpsVeda enables businesses to maximize revenue and margin opportunities, especially in near-term execution horizons.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and KARLSRUHE, Germany, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, a leading provider of enterprise software technology solutions that power business operation command centers, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new business office location in Karlsruhe, Germany, doing business as OpsVeda Europe GmbH. This strategic expansion marks an important milestone in OpsVeda's mission to deliver innovative software solutions that optimize operations for companies worldwide.

The OpsVeda platform is designed to transform the way companies manage their end-to-end operations, covering a spectrum of areas spanning revenue management, inventory management, order fulfillment, planning, forecasting, supply chain and logistics. Through continuous data processing, AI-driven supply-demand optimization, machine learning, and pre-built integrations with existing applications landscape, OpsVeda enables organizations to gain real-time insights into their operations, monitor potential revenue leakage and supply chain risks, and proactively mitigate financial risks including de-risking the execution horizons of the current fiscal quarter, month, and week.

"The decision to establish a presence in Germany underscores our commitment to better serve our growing customer base in Europe and beyond," said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO and Founder of OpsVeda. "With our innovative software, we empower businesses to optimize their operations from end to end, enhance efficiency, and drive predictable growth."

OpsVeda's new office center follows years of increasing focus on the European market. The Karlsruhe center enables OpsVeda to strengthen its relationships and partnerships in Europe, collaborate closely with industry leaders, and provide tailored support to meet the unique operational challenges faced by European enterprises. The center will also serve as a hub for sales, customer support, and strategic engineering initiatives, further enhancing the ability to enable the success of European clients and power their operation command centers.

"We are excited about the opportunities that our physical presence in Germany will bring," said Ratheesh Raveendran, Chief Operating Officer at OpsVeda. "With this new office, we are even better positioned to deepen our relationships with our European customers, understand their evolving needs, and continue to innovate our software offerings to drive operational excellence. This is especially important at a time when operations are getting more complex and inter-linked."

"Karlsruhe also helps OpsVeda reach a rich talent pool of skilled software engineers and business process optimization expertise that we will draw from as we expand," added Sanjiv Gupta. "In many ways, Karlsruhe reminds me of the beauty and charm of our offices in Greensboro, North Carolina. We're very excited to have a stronger local presence to better serve European customers."

For more information about OpsVeda and its software solutions, visit OpsVeda's website.

About OpsVeda:

OpsVeda is a leading provider of software solutions that transform business operations for greater agility and profitability. The Operations Command Center by OpsVeda leverages patented data models and AI powered automation, to enable businesses maximize revenue and margin opportunities, especially in near-term execution horizons. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, life sciences, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

Contact:

PR @ OpsVeda

***@opsveda.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13019412

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE OpsVeda, Inc.