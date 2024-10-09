OpsVeda Is Now Available Through AWS Marketplace

Click-through subscription, transparent pricing, easier integration and policy compliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, the leading provider of AI powered Operations Command Center today announced that its solutions are now available on the AWS Marketplace. This makes it easy for customers to subscribe to and deploy OpsVeda to increase the agility of their operations.

In these times of supply chain uncertainties, too often teams find themselves faced with sudden changes to their supply chain execution. Through continuous intelligent optimization across demand, supply and inventory elements, OpsVeda enables operations teams to exploit the opportunities and manage risks that are prevalent in volatile business environments. The Operations Command Center enables operations teams to optimize their near term actions to achieve their weekly, monthly, quarterly, revenue and margin objectives.

OpsVeda through AWS: Transparent and Scalable

The AWS Marketplace enables click through activation of OpsVeda subscriptions, pilot deployments and services. Transparent pricing across subscription tiers, based upon applications, monitored business volumes and user types, accelerates customer decisions and engagement. Consumption based usage fees further increase transparency. Licensing terms and billing are handled through AWS Marketplace.

Easier data residency compliance: OpsVeda on AWS Marketplace increases availability and reach across international regions. It also makes it easier for customers to restrict hosting the application in the AWS regions they approve. This is important given the increasing regulations requiring companies to store and process data within the country or region.

Easier data acquisition: OpsVeda analyzes large swathes of data from a variety of applications within and outside the enterprise' firewalls. This requires establishing connectivity with many applications and storage systems. Given the large number of companies that rely on the AWS ecosystem for hosting their applications, establishing trust for such connectivity and data acquisition becomes a lot easier.

Easier AWS Clean Rooms integration: Enterprises use AWS Clean Rooms to securely share data for collaborative data analysis internally and with partner organizations. Lot of this data is also leveraged by OpsVeda for various Machine Learning models. Deploying OpsVeda Operations Command Center on AWS allows the data owners to leverage the security and other rules they have set up in Clean Rooms while allowing OpsVeda to access the data.

Leverage preconfigured Amazon Bedrock policies and models: OpsVeda's offering includes AI agent Juni that leverages Foundation Models fine-tuned with expert curated domain datasets to interpret users' business questions, query the right information from the OpsVeda real-time intelligence platform and present prescriptive responses. The rapid surge in the usage of Generative AI has prompted enterprise IT security teams to review and issue a list of approved models and associated tools for different use cases. At many companies such compliance policies and guardrails are implemented through Amazon Bedrock. While deploying OpsVeda through AWS Marketplace, customers can easily ensure that the compliance policies in Amazon Bedrock are leveraged by Juni without duplication.

In addition to leveraging OpsVeda's fine-tuned models, customers can seamlessly integrate their own fine-tuned models with Juni through Amazon Bedrock. This enhancement allows Juni to serve as a unified AI assistant, enabling users to query not only OpsVeda Operations Command Center, but also other business systems within the customer's ecosystem.

"All of our customers and many prospects leverage AWS for their hosting needs. Operations Command Centers acquire data from a plethora of applications and chances are that many such applications are already on AWS. Furthermore, many of the prescriptions generated by OpsVeda are likely to be actioned in the same applications. So, enabling our customers to procure and deploy OpsVeda through the AWS Marketplace was an easy decision," said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO of OpsVeda. He added, "our presence on AWS also simplifies the deployment of Juni and our predictive models for customers. The security controls and other measures set up in tools like Bedrock and Clean Rooms can be leveraged by OpsVeda as well."

OpsVeda is a leading provider of software solutions that transform business operations for greater agility and profitability. The Operations Command Center by OpsVeda leverages patented data models and AI powered automation, to enable businesses maximize revenue and margin opportunities, especially in near-term execution horizons. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, life sciences, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries. For more information about OpsVeda and its software offerings, visit https://www.opsveda.com.

