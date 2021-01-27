OpsVeda Joins Automation Anywhere Technology Alliance Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, an operational intelligence software company on a mission to make customer operations more agile and profitable, today announced that it has joined the Automation Anywhere Technology Alliance Program (TAP).

OpsVeda makes it easy for business analysts and application developers to upload data, link multiple business processes and automate actions, all in a matter of days. By leveraging greater integration capabilities and additional data sources, robotic process automation (RPA) software bots, a content-rich solution factory and broader technology choices, OpsVeda can help customers boost enterprise agility.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Automation Anywhere, a leader in RPA," said Ratheesh Raveendran, OpsVeda's COO and Solution Head. "Automating some of the actions that OpsVeda prescribes is always high on the agenda of our customers. The Automation Anywhere platform is a critical link in our mission to boost our customers' business agility with operational intelligence. In fact, we have already started to make software bots available in Automation Anywhere's Bot Store."

"Intelligent automation is designed to help reduce errors, increase productivity and alleviate manual tasks, unshackling human workers to focus on more strategic, creative work," said Griffin Pickard, Director of Technology Alliance Program of Automation Anywhere. "By creating an alliance with OpsVeda, we can provide customers with the ability to gain operational agility across their respective enterprise with AI-infused intelligence. We look forward to this collaboration and the benefits it will bring to organizations around the world."

About OpsVeda

OpsVeda is an enterprise software company on a mission to make customer operations immensely agile and profitable, through operational intelligence and AI-infused automation. Powered by patented technology and passion for business agility, OpsVeda solutions deliver predictive visibility and prescriptive automation towards opportunities, risks, and exceptions across the business functions of order fulfillment, supply, manufacturing, logistics, inventory, assets, and channel / retail. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

Founded in 2010, OpsVeda proudly serves its customers from its headquarters in San Jose, CA and offices in Greensboro, NC and Bengaluru, India.

