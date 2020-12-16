OpsVeda Rolls out No-Fee Trial Program to Boost Enterprise Agility

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, an operational intelligence software company on a mission to make customer operations immensely agile and profitable, today announced the roll out of a no-fee trial program of version 9.0 of their industry leading operational intelligence software which powers a vast library of solution packages focused on enterprise operations, including supply chain management.

The trial, which is rapidly and seamlessly deployed, allows enterprise users to 'play in the sandbox', discover operational insights on their own data, and simply experience OpsVeda's true capabilities. Trial participants receive 30-days $0 fee access to OpsVeda evaluation license on cloud, business process solution sets, guided data services and training. At the end of the trial, customer has an option to convert to a paid monthly or annual subscription.

For those willing to go further, there is the option of embarking on a paid pilot for a 3-to-6-month period, which can also be optionally converted into a paid subscription. The paid pilot program allows companies to experience the entire range of OpsVeda 9.0 without any restrictions. A number of companies have already enrolled in the OpsVeda 9.0 Pilot Program.

"We have 4 ongoing OpsVeda 9.0 pilot deployments underway, and the early feedback is very exciting," states Vikas Rajput, Vice President of Customer Success at OpsVeda. "Smooth data acquisition, and rapid data provisioning plus uber configurability helps unlock OpsVeda benefits very quickly; our customers are thrilled about how quickly they begin to realize value. This is also a great way for them to get started with OpsVeda without having to contemplate a larger project right away."

OpsVeda 9.0 makes it easy for business analysts and application developers to upload their data, link multiple processes and automate action, all in a matter of days. A much-enhanced JUNI, OpsVeda's AI assistant, plus greater integration capabilities with additional data sources, RPA bots, a content-rich Solution Factory and broader technology choices deliver an unprecedented boost to enterprise agility.

About OpsVeda

OpsVeda is an enterprise software company on a mission to make customer operations immensely agile and profitable, through operational intelligence and AI-infused automation. Powered by patented technology and passion for business agility, OpsVeda solutions deliver predictive visibility and prescriptive automation towards opportunities, risks, and exceptions across the business functions of order fulfillment, supply, manufacturing, logistics, inventory, assets, and channel / retail. OpsVeda customers span consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and retail, industrials, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

Founded in 2010, OpsVeda proudly serves its customers from its headquarters in San Jose, CA and offices in Greensboro, NC and Bengaluru, India.

