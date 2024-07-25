OpsVeda's Generative AI Powered Copilot Juni Is Now Available On The Microsoft Teams Store

Juni generates intelligent responses to time critical operations execution questions, and augments them with specific data and drill-down

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsVeda, the leading provider of Operations Command Center (OCC) today announced that Juni, the Generative AI powered copilot for operations team-members, is now available on the Microsoft Teams Store. Juni leverages natural language processing and domain expertise to interpret users' business questions, queries the right information from the OpsVeda real-time intelligence platform and presents responses in line with users' potential need. Juni(or) serves as a 'virtual operations analyst' to augment the front-line user to make timely decisions without the necessity of waiting for a central pool of experts and their daily spreadsheet routine. Timely decisions by the front-line, powered by predictive intelligence will help enterprises minimize revenue miss and margin leakage.

By continuously optimizing demand-supply-inventory-logistics alignment, the OpsVeda Operations Command Center helps execution focused teams to exploit opportunities and manage risks towards daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly targets. Operational execution is time-sensitive and reliant on specific details. For operations teams, having real-time information and analysis at their fingertips often makes the difference between a successful or a missed month/quarter.

With Juni on Teams, OpsVeda makes detailed operational prescriptions and information more accessible to users at large, without necessarily being dependent on the central analyst pool. The user does not have to navigate to dashboards. Be it orders that are due to ship today or high priority containers arriving today, or perhaps transactions at risk of cancellation this week, the user just needs to ask Juni (through Microsoft Teams) in everyday business language - just as she would ask an informed colleague. And if there is something time-sensitive like a soon to be out-of-stock situation, Juni will proactively push an alert message to her through Teams.

Juni responses incorporate data visualization and snippets of specific transactions (in the form of information cards) to enable users to validate the answers. Direct navigation from the Juni message to the relevant filtered OpsVeda storyboard, or perhaps downloading the specific set of impacted materials or transactions are also enabled, allowing the user to quickly evaluate the responses, and take corrective actions. The user may also schedule the response to be delivered on a regular cadence.

"The depth and breadth of business content has always been OpsVeda's strength. Real-world operations need to factor in a large number of variables and our algorithms have been automating predictive analysis for the user," said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO of OpsVeda. He added, "With Juni's availability on a platform as popular as Microsoft Teams, we are now simplifying operational execution for an even larger pool of enterprise users. OpsVeda is purpose built for helping operations and supply chain teams maximize their revenue and margins. Short to medium term operational execution demands agility and timing is of the essence. Juni on Teams enables faster and democratized access to critical information and opportunities unearthed by the Operations Command Center."

"Large Language Models and Generative AI has dramatically improved the ability to interpret user requests and create code and other content on the fly. We have married this new technology to our rich repository of business functions developed over the years," said Ravi Mandayam, VP – Product Engineering at OpsVeda. "Juni is being used by some of our customers and the effect has been magical. The ease of information access has enabled them to respond to changing operational situations much faster. The number and variety of queries that Juni has been answering has grown much faster than most of us imagined. In operations velocity and accuracy of information is everything!"

OpsVeda confirmed that apart from MS Teams, Juni is available on Slack also. Enablement of the Generative AI Assistant on other collaboration platforms is in progress.

About OpsVeda

OpsVeda is a leading SaaS provider enabling optimized business operations. When you power your Operations Command Center with OpsVeda, you enable agility for precision execution of your weekly, monthly, and quarterly goals. OpsVeda's machine learning continuously matches your supply and demand—enabling you to detect and pre-empt margin leakage. For more information about OpsVeda and its software offerings, visit https://www.opsveda.com.

Contact:

Sanjiv Gupta

***@opsveda.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13030601

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE OpsVeda, Inc.