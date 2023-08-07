OPSWAT Accelerates International Expansion in First Half 2023 to Protect Critical Industries from Evolving Cyber Threats

Global expansion, product innovations, and strategic partnerships set the stage for critical infrastructure protection leader to meet increasing demand ahead of H2

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a leading provider of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced significant international growth and corporate milestones for the first half of 2023, laying the groundwork for an exceptional year. Notable achievements are marked by strategic partnerships, new offices opening, successful industry events, and outstanding revenue growth. With the company's global expansion efforts and continuous dedication to cutting-edge CIP solutions, OPSWAT is well-positioned to enhance the enterprise information technology (IT) and industrial operational technology (OT) cybersecurity landscape globally.

OPSWAT Accelerates International Expansion in First Half 2023

"We are excited to report such exceptional growth and achievements in the first half of 2023," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "These milestones are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to our valued customers worldwide. As we move into the second half of the year, we are excited to build on this momentum by continuing to grow our global presence and participate in leading industry events."

Highlights of OPSWAT's first half of 2023 success include:

Product Innovations: OPSWAT launched its Mobile Kiosk at the 2023 Annual ARC Industry Leadership Forum, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its customers. The company also announced new product releases, including machine learning powered threat intelligence search and Filescan Sandbox integration with its MetaDefender Email Gateway Security.

Operational Expansion

Global Headquarters Expansion: Construction on the new SkyCenter|ONE building at Tampa International Airport was completed, significantly growing OPSWAT's global headquarters. Employees successfully moved into the state-of-the-art facility, setting the stage for a grand opening in Q4 2023.

Construction on the new SkyCenter|ONE building at International Airport was completed, significantly growing OPSWAT's global headquarters. Employees successfully moved into the state-of-the-art facility, setting the stage for a grand opening in Q4 2023. European Expansion: OPSWAT expanded its presence in Europe with a brand-new 2,000 square meter office in Romania at the United Business Center. Moreover, the Romania and Hungary offices now house cutting-edge CIP labs, providing partners, customers, and employees with hands-on experiences of OPSWAT's zero-trust solutions' capabilities in detecting, analyzing, and mitigating malware and zero-day attacks.

Strategic Partnerships and Events:

Israel : OPSWAT participated in the international Cyber Week event in Tel Aviv where it shared security insights and discussed some of the biggest challenges facing leaders today.

OPSWAT participated in the international Cyber Week event in where it shared security insights and discussed some of the biggest challenges facing leaders today. India: OPSWAT expanded into India with the opening of a new office in May, securing a key partnership with Softcell. The company also received recognition as the 'Email Security Vendor of the Year' at the prestigious CISO Conclave event organized by UBS Forum.

OPSWAT expanded into with the opening of a new office in May, securing a key partnership with Softcell. The company also received recognition as the 'Email Security Vendor of the Year' at the prestigious CISO Conclave event organized by UBS Forum. Japan : OPSWAT announced rapid business growth and operational expansion in Japan , appointing Atsushi Takamatsu as the new Country General Manager.

OPSWAT announced rapid business growth and operational expansion in , appointing as the new Country General Manager. Vietnam : OPSWAT made a significant impact by participating in the Vietnam Security Summit 2023, attended by over 1,500 cybersecurity professionals. Additionally, OPSWAT Vietnam collaborated with HISSC (Ho Chi Minh City Information Security Services) to establish a specialized training facility named 'Cyber Range' for critical OT infrastructure.

