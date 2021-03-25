OPSWAT Adds Common Criteria Certification to Growing List of Critical Infrastructure Protection Certifications

TAMPA, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) and trusted by more than 1,000 global organizations for providing comprehensive and scalable cybersecurity solutions to protect against malware and zero-day attacks, today announced it has expanded its global compliance certifications to include a Common Criteria Certification – EAL2+.

"I'm incredibly proud that OPSWAT has accomplished yet another significant milestone," said OPSWAT Founder and CEO, Benny Czarny. "This thorough security evaluation against stringent requirements identified by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security under the global Common Criteria Certification Standard demonstrates and confirms OPSWAT's commitment to protect the world's most critical infrastructure."

The Common Criteria Certification is an internationally accredited security program that tests and evaluates IT products against a standard agreed upon by over 30 countries through the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Core and MetaDefender Kiosk were evaluated by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and successfully met all the requirements at Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 with augmentation for Flaw Remediation to earn the final designation of EAL2+ (ALC_FLR. 1) as of March 3, 2021.

In addition to the recent achievement of the Common Criteria Certification, OPSWAT also holds several other certifications and accreditations including ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, SOC 2, and GSA Advantage. For a full list of compliance certifications, visit opswat.com.

2021 continues to be a banner year for rapid growth at OPSWAT, which announced in February its global channel partner program which covers more than 40 countries worldwide and its expansion of the OPSWAT Cybersecurity Academy training program to address skill gaps for critical infrastructure protection professionals.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

