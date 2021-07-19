OPSWAT Announces Asset Acquisition of Bayshore Networks to Expand Critical Infrastructure Protection Capabilities to OT/ICS Environments

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of cybersecurity and ransomware attacks in the industrial infrastructure industry specifically, from the Colonial Pipeline attack to the Florida water supply attack. This has required an elevated security interest as these types of attacks can have catastrophic outcomes. This asset acquisition will add key capabilities in unidirectional/bidirectional secure data transfer in critical networks, intrusion prevention for industrial devices, secure remote access for OT assets and ultimately help expand OPSWAT's mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to protect critical infrastructure.

"This acquisition furthers our commitment to provide organizations worldwide with the most comprehensive critical infrastructure protection solutions available today," said Benny Czarny, OPSWAT founder and CEO. "Over the last few months, we have hit several corporate and product milestones, including raising a $125 million round of financing, expanding our channel program to over 80 countries, and introducing our breakthrough cybersecurity kiosk for critical infrastructure protection. Today's acquisition extends our CIP mission to operational technology and will drive continued growth and momentum at OPSWAT."

"We are excited to bring two industry leaders together," stated Kevin Senator, former CEO of Bayshore Networks and current OPSWAT Consultant. "Over the last decade, Bayshore Networks has provided state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions for OT/ICS environments. Extending OPSWAT's powerful platform to OT is a natural next step for both companies. Not only will we meet very specific cybersecurity demands in the industry, but the synergy between our companies will be truly extraordinary. I have no doubt that our employees and our technology will thrive at OPSWAT."

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

Media Contact

Kat Lewis

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OPSWAT

Related Links

https://www.opswat.com/

