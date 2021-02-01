OPSWAT Announces Expansion of Cybersecurity Training Program to Address Skill Gaps for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Professionals

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) and trusted by more than 1,000 global organizations for providing comprehensive and scalable cybersecurity solutions to protect against malware and zero-day attacks, today announced their CIP cybersecurity training and certification program, OPSWAT Academy, has enrolled more than 2,500 students and is planning to release additional courses in 2021.

"We are incredibly proud of the milestones OPSWAT Academy has reached over the last year," said Benny Czarny, CEO and founder of OPSWAT. "Critical infrastructure sectors are increasingly at high-risk of cyberattack, yet tens of thousands of mission-critical jobs remain vacant. This accomplishment further proves that OPSWAT Academy is at the forefront of preparing the next generation of CIP cybersecurity professionals for jobs that are ready and waiting today."

OPSWAT Academy, launched in September 2019, was developed to address the CIP cybersecurity skills shortage through a series of modular, online courses that promote the best practices and practical approaches successfully implemented in the most secure critical infrastructure sectors. Developed for cybersecurity professionals and CIP stakeholders, OPSWAT Academy provides a wide range of free beginner, intermediate and advanced courses designed to reflect the real-world responsibilities and technical proficiencies required of critical infrastructure security professionals.

"OPSWAT Academy is a modern-day education and training program that addresses the CIP cybersecurity skills shortage through a set of comprehensive courses," said Dan Lanir, senior vice president of customer success at OPSWAT. "The majority of the courses are available free of charge and offered online which is particularly helpful to the thousands of technical professionals around the world looking for ways to sharpen their cybersecurity skills during the pandemic."

OPSWAT Academy currently offers 13 course modules on critical infrastructure topics including cybersecurity technologies for file exchange, device protection and managing secure data workflow. Course content is regularly updated to reflect how quickly the cybersecurity landscape is evolving. For more information and to register for free CIP training, visit OPSWAT Cybersecurity Academy.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

