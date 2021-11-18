OPSWAT Exceeds 500 Employee Milestone, Expands Leadership Team with Dar Yossinger, VP of Global Human Resources

"Dar comes to OPSWAT with a proven track record of HR leadership and extensive experience leading a global workforce," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "Surpassing 500 employees is a testament to OPSWAT's steadfast growth this year, and I am excited to welcome Dar and have her focus on the heart of our business – our people."

Yossinger brings over 15 years of HR functional support and leadership experience. Prior to OPSWAT, she served as the HR Director, Enterprise Product Technology Unit at NICE, a leading provider of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions, where she oversaw all HR functions for 700+ employees around the globe. She also served as VP of Global HR at EverC and the Head of EMEA HR at AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). At OPSWAT, Yossinger will operate out of the Israel office and be responsible for scaling the organization's workforce with industry top talent, building and sustaining a collaborative global workforce culture, and implementing HR best practices across all functions of the business to support OPSWAT's 500+ employees.

"OPSWAT's mission of protecting the world's most critical infrastructure excites me," said Dar Yossinger, OPSWAT's VP of Global HR. "I am looking forward to collaborating with this high-growth team, scaling OPSWAT's HR operations around the globe, and capitalizing on the company's momentum. This is an exciting time for OPSWAT, and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey."

OPSWAT's 500 employee milestone is one of many during this remarkable year for the organization. In 2021, OPSWAT received a $125 million equity investment from Brighton Park Capital, established a Board of Directors and expanded its solution portfolio with the acquisition of Bayshore Networks and SNDBOX.

