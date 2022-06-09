OPSWAT Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides OPSWAT with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs in cooperation with the AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and Partners.

"With this relationship, AWS and OPSWAT will allow their customers to better protect themselves from malware and malicious content, help alleviate privacy concerns, and meet strict security and compliance requirements," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program will help enhance the shared responsibility model between OPSWAT and AWS to offer a comprehensive security solution for web applications deployed on AWS.

Under the shared responsibility model, AWS customers are responsible for securing their content, platforms, applications, systems, and networks. OPSWAT provides AWS customers with an advanced multi-layered security platform that helps prevent malicious traffic from infiltrating customers' AWS deployments and infrastructure and further protects organizations' critical data and sensitive information from deliberate theft or inadvertent leakage and compromise.

OPSWAT's Web Application Security solutions deliver a robust security suite that provides comprehensive end-to-end protection for digital ecosystems. OPSWAT's industry-leading technologies can detect known, unknown and evasive malware, check for vulnerabilities in uploaded files, investigate threats from a global intelligence database, and help maintain regulatory compliance.

OPSWAT Web Application Security is available for multiple channels as a plug-and-play solution that can be easily integrated with organizations' existing architecture. To learn more, visit https://www.opswat.com/solutions/application-security/web-app-security.

