OPSWAT Joins the VMware TAP Program and Showcases Joint MetaAccess-UAG-Horizon Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a leading critical infrastructure protection company, today announced it has joined the VMware® Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program.

OPSWAT has collaborated with VMware to better protect enterprises against cyber threats posed by both unmanaged, particularly BYOD, as well as managed devices to help meet security policy mandates and avoid noncompliance fines.

Enhance the VMware Unified Access Gateway and Horizon Client's ability to assess devices for compliance violations and security issues

Prevent data losses through screen capture

Stop devices infected by keyloggers

Meet compliance requirements such as PCI or HIPPA for VMware Horizon users by ensuring security products are authentic, and properly configured

"We welcome OPSWAT as a valued member of the VMware TAP program," said Kristen Edwards, Director, Technology Alliance Partner Program of VMware. "This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, OPSWAT is working with VMware to develop technologies that can positively transform security posture of customers' environments."

"We are excited to collaborate with VMware to better protect digital assets through device security and market leading end-user application access platforms such as Horizon," stated Hamid Karimi, VP of alliances and access control solutions at OPSWAT.

A video demonstrating the combined solution, covered at VMworld 2019, is available at: https://www.opswat.com/videos/unified-access-gateway-endpoint-compliance-check-with-vmware-horizon

To learn more about MetaAccess, visit: https://www.opswat.com/products/metaaccess

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT protects critical infrastructure. Our goal is to eliminate malware and zero-day attacks. We believe that every file and every device pose a threat. Threats must be addressed at all locations at all times—at entry, at exit, and at rest. Our products focus on threat prevention and process creation for secure data transfer and safe device access. The result is productive systems that minimize risk of compromise. That's why 98% of U.S. nuclear power facilities trust OPSWAT for cybersecurity and compliance.

OPSWAT. Trust no file. Trust no device.

www.opswat.com

Visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE OPSWAT

Related Links

https://www.opswat.com

