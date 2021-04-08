OPSWAT MetaAccess NAC Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist

TAMPA Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, the leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection, is proud to announce that MetaAccess NAC has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Network Access Control product category for the 2021 SC Awards. MetaAccess NAC provides Endpoint Protection and Secure Access for traditional networks as well as remote and cloud access.

Organizations continue to be faced with the ever-increasing onslaught of unknown devices accessing their critical infrastructure. Employee, customer, contractor, guest, and supplier devices are all potential threat vectors representing a challenge to implement network security policies without inhibiting business productivity. MetaAccess NAC helps customers ensure that every network connection and endpoint device is visible, allowed, or blocked appropriately in real-time – reducing threats and security incidents significantly.

"We are honored to receive such a prestigious industry recognition from SC Media," said Benny Czarny, CEO and Founder of OPSWAT. "With security attacks increasing, especially with emerging threats from Work from Home (WFH) environments, OPSWAT MetaAccess NAC combines our simplified access control architecture, remotely managed support services, and customer-centric business philosophy to enable IT peace of mind and user productivity for our customers."

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.

"The judges considered a record number of candidates for the Trust Awards this year but recognized those that introduced new functionality either through enhancements to existing products or through new offerings to better respond to increasingly sophisticated threats," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.

This is just one of many milestones and recognitions that OPSWAT has received this year. Just recently, it announced a $125 million growth investment from Brighton Park Capital to support global expansion, R&D innovation and strategic acquisitions as well as its successful completion of Common Criteria Certification.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com .

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals.

Media Contact

OPSWAT

Director of Corporate Communications

Kat Lewis

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OPSWAT