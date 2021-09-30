OPSWAT Named “Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

With the continuing convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) systems in critical infrastructure environments, coupled with a significant rise in high-profile ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure sectors, more organizations are looking to improve their security posture to avoid crippling operational disruption. OPSWAT offers a range of security solutions for enterprise IT and Industrial Control Systems (ICS)/SCADA environments, ensuring protection from file and device threats at all levels of the business.

"This award is a testament to the importance of our mission and the strength of the solutions we offer."

"This is an exciting recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough and one that validates our mission to protect the world's most critical infrastructure from malware and zero-day attacks," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "Our 'Trust no file. Trust no device.' framework and portfolio of MetaDefender and MetaAccess solutions enable customers to adopt a zero-trust philosophy and protect their infrastructure from the increase of cyber-driven disruptions. This award is a testament to the importance of our mission and the strength of the solutions we offer."

OPSWAT's MetaDefender solutions provide the technologies necessary for securing file uploads, transfers, and storage, including deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), multiscanning, proactive Data Loss Prevention (DLP), file-based vulnerability assessment, sandbox and threat intelligence. Additionally, OPSWAT's MetaAccess solutions provide endpoint compliance, application removal, endpoint malware detection, endpoint vulnerability assessment and more.

With a $125 million equity investment earlier this year, OPSWAT has rapidly scaled both its operations and solution portfolio. OPSWAT acquired Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of cybersecurity solutions specifically designed for OT and ICS environments, automation engineers, and plant operators, and SNDBOX, the top malware analysis solution enabling organizations to secure their IT and OT environments and optimize their security practices by automating malware analysis, enriching other intelligence systems, and bringing greater confidence to security and operational teams.

"Several recent devastating cybersecurity breaches on critical infrastructure highlight the urgent need for security of these sectors as they are essential to the functioning of a society and economy," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "OPSWAT has firmly set itself as a pioneering leader with 'breakthrough' cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure protection. As most organizations have transitioned their operations to the cloud and BYOD environments, OPSWAT has responded to the growing need for secure network and device access. Congratulations to the entire OPSWAT team on being our choice for 'Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year.'"

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. OPSWAT shares this prestigious recognition with many of its technology alliance partners, including McAfee, Fortinet, RSA, Microsoft, VMware and others.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT and OT critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions, protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

