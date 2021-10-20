OPSWAT Names Operational Technology (OT) Industry Marketing Expert, Oren T. Dvoskin, as VP of OT and Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Marketing

"Cybercriminals commonly target critical infrastructure and manufacturing companies with ransomware attacks because they know they can easily cause costly operational disruptions," said Oren T. Dvoskin, VP of OT and ICS Marketing at OPSWAT. "And even after a year of high-profile ransomware attacks against these systems, OT/ICS environments remain extremely vulnerable. I'm excited and proud to join OPSWAT and help them deliver on its mission to protect the world's most critical infrastructure. My goal is to have every critical infrastructure organization know about OPSWAT, how to implement its solutions, and have peace of mind that their operational systems and critical networks are secured and protected with the most technologically advanced solutions in the market."

Before joining OPSWAT, Dvoskin was the Global Marketing Director of Sasa Software. Prior to Sasa Software, Dvoskin held business development and marketing leadership positions specializing in healthcare and medical devices, delivering innovative technological solutions to Israel and the global market. He also served in the Israeli Air Force as a Software R&D leader developing management systems that are still used today. At OPSWAT, he will be responsible for the go-to-market strategy for OTfuse, NetWall, OTaccess, and other exciting OT/ICS cybersecurity solutions currently in advanced R&D. In his free time, Dvoskin volunteers for non-government organizations supporting hearing impairment, and he represented Israel at the Summer Deaflympics in the road cycling events.

"I am thrilled to welcome Oren T. Dvoskin to the OPSWAT team and have him take an active role in the organization's accelerated growth," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO at OPSWAT. "OPSWAT has established itself as the global leader in CIP with its proven end-to-end technological solutions, and Oren's expertise will help us effectively ramp up our OT/ICS-focused marketing activities to protect these highly vulnerable and specialized environments from malware and zero-day attacks."

This has been a banner year for OPSWAT with its acquisition of all assets of Bayshore Networks, the leading provider of active industrial cybersecurity protection solutions specifically designed for OT/ICS environments, automation engineers, and plant operators, as well as the acquisition of SNDBOX, the top malware analysis solution enabling organizations to secure their IT and OT environments to optimize their security practices by automating malware analysis, enriching other intelligence systems, and bringing greater confidence to security and operational teams.

OPSWAT is the global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files, devices and networks; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruptions. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

