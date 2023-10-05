OPSWAT Recognized for Cybersecurity Innovation in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious international awards program recognizes outstanding information security products and companies

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security solution has been selected as winner of the "Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution of the Year" award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

OPSWAT recognized for cybersecurity innovation for third consecutive year

OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security enhances email protection for Microsoft 365 and other security solutions with advanced threat detection and zero-day prevention technology. OPSWAT's solution uses zero-trust technologies, including multiscanning with multiple market-leading anti-malware engines to significantly increase zero-day malware detection rates, real-time sandbox for adaptive threat analysis, Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) to eliminate file-borne unknown threats through email and attachment sanitization, and Proactive Data Loss Prevention (DLP) to prevent accidental data leaks.

"We are grateful for this international recognition as we continually strive towards enhancing our MetaDefender Email Security Solution as part of the critical protection layer in our perimeter defense strategy," said Yiyi Miao, Chief Product Officer at OPSWAT. "Email alone makes up 98% of social engineering cyber incidents, and we will continue to innovate technologies that counter evolving threats in this attack vector, helping to deliver practical and effective cybersecurity solutions to our valued customers worldwide."

OPSWAT's Deep CDR sanitizes more than 150 file types and emails for malicious content, and multiscanning with over 30 engines with heuristics and machine-learning methods increases malware detection rate to 99.2%. Additionally, OPSWAT's MetaDefender Email Security can also be deployed in the cloud or on-premises, offering flexibility and reduced installation and maintenance costs.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Email security has never been more critical due to the versatility of malware, the sophistication of attack methods, and the motivation of attackers. Innocent-looking file attachments can contain malicious content that can take control and install malicious software or ransomware," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "The cyber threat landscape is unrelenting. Congratulations to OPSWAT for ensuring uncompromising protection for their clients. OPSWAT's MetaDefender Email Security solution encompasses multiple layers of defense to rise above others in the industry, offering maximum protection against ever-evolving email threats."

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com .

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

