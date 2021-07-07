OPSWAT Unveils Next Gen Cybersecurity Kiosk For Critical Infrastructure Protection

There is a heightened sense of security among the critical infrastructure sectors as cyberattacks surge. Ransomware, malware, and targeted attacks have interrupted the service of energy, healthcare, food and agriculture, and the defense industrial base. Copycat attacks now threaten all 16 critical infrastructure sectors.

OPSWAT's MetaDefender Kiosks are used to protect ICS and critical infrastructure environments, including over 98% of US-based nuclear facilities, from malware and zero-day attacks. The majority of these environments update their air-gapped or OT environments through the use of portable media devices, which OPSWAT can audit, scan, and cleanse before malware reaches a highly critical OT network.

"The L1001 was specifically designed for a broader set of critical infrastructure environments where dedicated IT staff may not be as available," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO, OPSWAT. "We listened closely to our customers and are proud to deliver our most powerful kiosk ever, which will dramatically increase the reach of our cybersecurity technology."

The L1001 offers a completely redesigned form factor which features improved manageability options, automatic updating, and faster file and device scanning for improved cybersecurity. Further benefits and advancements also include:

Simplified deployment and manageability – The L1001 is a lightweight, small footprint appliance that can be lifted by one operator and deployed in minutes via an out-of-the-box, plug-n-play experience. Multiple L1001 kiosks can be managed centrally using OPSWAT Central Management (OCM) and licensed in bulk for larger deployments.

– The L1001 is a lightweight, small footprint appliance that can be lifted by one operator and deployed in minutes via an out-of-the-box, plug-n-play experience. Multiple L1001 kiosks can be managed centrally using OPSWAT Central Management (OCM) and licensed in bulk for larger deployments. Lower maintenance requirements – Updates to the L1001's malware multi-scan and eradication engines can take place automatically and be initiated with one-touch updates.

– Updates to the L1001's malware multi-scan and eradication engines can take place automatically and be initiated with one-touch updates. Higher performance and security – The L1001 is built on an i9 processor which improves file scanning performance to 1,800 files per second, a 60% improvement in security over previous models. The higher performance, in concert with its hardened Linux OS, multi-scanning packages of 5 or 10 AV engines and OPSWAT Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology, enable improved cybersecurity performance.

The MetaDefender Kiosk L1001 is integrated into the broader OPSWAT Cross Domain portfolio of solutions for Critical Infrastructure and ICS environments. For more information about OPSWAT's Cross Domain solutions, visit https://www.opswat.com/solutions/cross-domain-solutions. To learn more and see the MetaDefender Kiosk L1001, visit https://www.opswat.com/kiosk.

Watch the L1001 Announcement Event with OPSWAT Founder & CEO Benny Czarny.

OPSWAT is a global leader in critical infrastructure cybersecurity that helps protect the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions enable both public and private organizations to implement processes that ensure the secure transfer of files and devices to and from critical networks. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees and relationships from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

