Opsys Unveils ALTOS-WAY: A Pure Solid-State Scanning LiDAR Solution with Edge-AI to Prevent Wrong-Way Collisions

Wrong-way driving remains one of the most dangerous roadway safety challenges, often resulting in fatal collisions. ALTOS-WAY has been developed to provide transportation agencies with a reliable, easy-to-deploy detection solution that identifies dangerous vehicle movements quickly enough to enable timely warnings and response.

Built on the Opsys ALTOS platform, ALTOS-WAY combines LiDAR sensing, embedded computing, and embedded perception software in a single roadside device. The system continuously tracks vehicles in three dimensions, directly measuring position, velocity, and direction of travel to identify wrong-way movements and generate immediate alarm events for integration with roadside warning systems, traffic management platforms, and other transportation infrastructure.

ALTOS-WAY performs detection and alarm generation directly on the sensor. The system operates 24/7, uses standard roadside mounting and Ethernet infrastructure, and requires only a single Power-over-Ethernet connection for power and communications.

Built on Opsys' true solid-state LiDAR architecture, ALTOS-WAY contains no moving parts, helping to reduce maintenance requirements and lifecycle costs while supporting long-term roadside operation. The solid-state design eliminates mechanical failures associated with sensing systems, enabling higher reliability in demanding outdoor environments. The underlying ALTOS platform is designed for a 160,000-hour MTBF, includes a standard three-year warranty with optional five-year coverage, and is compliant with NEMA TS2, and Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements.

"Transportation agencies should not have to choose between performance, reliability, and deployment simplicity," said Guy Gertel, CPO & Co-founder of Opsys. "ALTOS-WAY combines real-time 3D vehicle tracking, embedded perception, and true solid-state reliability in a single platform designed specifically for roadside deployment."

ALTOS-WAY is available immediately through Opsys and its distribution partner, Gades Sales Co., Inc.

Available for interview:

Guy Gertel, CPO & Co-founder, Opsys

For media inquiries:

William Muller, VP Industrial Solutions, Opsys: [email protected] | +1(410)6103563

About Opsys

Opsys develops solid-state LiDAR sensors and embedded perception solutions for ITS, security, and smart infrastructure applications. The company's ALTOS platform combines 3D sensing and onboard processing in a true solid-state architecture designed for reliable, low-maintenance deployment. Founded in 2016, Opsys serves customers worldwide through offices in North America, Europe, Israel, and Asia-Pacific. www.opsys-tech.com.

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SOURCE OPSYS