OPTA GROUP LP ACQUIRES PERFORMIX METALLURGICAL ADDITIVES, LLC

Acquisition expands Opta's performance materials and specialty chemicals platform.

AMHERST, N.Y., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opta Group LP ("Opta"), a portfolio company of Speyside Equity Advisers ("Speyside"), announces the acquisition of Performix Metallurgical Additives, LLC ("Performix") effective April 1, 2024.

Performix supplies metallurgical additives to the steel and foundry industries, including briquettes, slag conditioners, insulators, and tundish fluxes. Strategically located in Warren, Ohio, and East Chicago, Indiana, Performix's plants serve its end markets efficiently.

Eric Wiklendt, Opta's board chairman, says, "Performix is another excellent acquisition for Opta and the Speyside Equity Opportunity Fund. Performix extends Opta's performance materials and specialty chemicals platform."

"Performix's operational facilities and diverse product offerings create a compelling strategic fit for Opta, broadening our molten solutions portfolio and strengthening our supply chain resilience," explains Mike Ball, Opta's chief operating officer. "These enhanced capabilities allow Opta to better serve its customers by ensuring a wider range of solutions, improved production capacity, and more reliable delivery."

Wiklendt adds, "Opta is not a producer of steel, aluminum, copper, foundry castings, concrete, or paper products. Opta is a provider of solutions that make those products better."

About Opta Group

Opta Group ("Opta") is the leading performance materials and solutions supplier in the molten metal, glass, and specialty chemical industries. The Company serves the worldwide steelmaking, metal refining, concrete and cement, and pulp and paper industries. For more information, please visit optagroupllc.com.

About Speyside Equity Advisers

Speyside is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market buyout transactions in the manufacturing and value-added distribution sectors. Targeted portfolio companies often possess balance sheet, legal, environmental, labor, or transactional complexity. Speyside Equity focuses on creative transaction structures and is comfortable investing in carve-outs of large multinational companies, industry consolidations, family-owned businesses, bankruptcies and workouts, and other special situations. Speyside takes an operational approach to creating value in those circumstances. Speyside has completed 30 investments. For more information, please visit speysideequityllc.com.

SOURCE Opta Group LLC