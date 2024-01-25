Optable Announces Early Access Program for Its Privacy Sandbox Activation

Integration Enables Advertisers, Agencies, and Publishers to Navigate the Post-Cookie Era While Prioritizing User Privacy and Audience Effectiveness

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data management & collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem, announced today the commencement of its Early Access Program for its Privacy Sandbox activation capabilities. This marks an unprecedented step for a company synonymous with data collaboration, as it boldly integrates with the new Google API, becoming the go-to "easy button" for privacy-safe advertising.

"At Optable, our mission to enable growth through privacy-safe advertising products has led us to extend our data management and collaboration capabilities by deeply integrating with the Google Privacy Sandbox," said Bosko Milekic, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, Optable. "Our customers require solutions that empower them to leverage both authenticated and anonymous user data in innovative, privacy-centric ways for audience-based planning, activation, and measurement. This integration fundamentally strengthens our platform and will redefine what people expect to get out of data management and collaboration platforms in the era of privacy."

The Optable Early Access Program empowers advertisers and agencies to construct and target audiences while preserving user privacy. This suite also facilitates the measurement of advertising effectiveness within a privacy-centric framework. Further, it offers publisher networks the ability to develop and launch privacy-safe advertising products, engaging user cohorts across owned, operated, and third-party media.

Seamlessly integrated with Optable's robust data management solution, Optable DMP, and its collaborative data clean room suite, Optable Collaborate, this development benefits key industry stakeholders:

  • Publishers: Empowers publishers by enabling them to regain control over audience data, enable emerging revenue streams, expand their reach across various media, prioritize user privacy, and optimize audience activation and measurement within a privacy-centric environment.
  • Marketers: Ensures continued audience reach, offering privacy-centric solutions, innovative measurement tools, opportunities for early adaptation, and access to new, privacy-safe approaches in audience engagement and campaign optimization.

"We're encouraged by the industry's continued efforts to test innovative solutions using the building blocks provided by the Privacy Sandbox," said Victor Wong, Senior Director of Product Management, Privacy Sandbox, Google. "As we enter 2024, we look forward to working with all parts of the industry as more companies shift towards privacy-centric advertising solutions."

For more information on Optable's Privacy Sandbox Early Access Program please, visit https://www.optable.co/google-privacy-sandbox.

About Optable
Optable is a data management & collaboration solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Optable makes it easy for advertisers and publishers to use their audience data to plan, activate and measure advertising campaigns while safeguarding individual identities. Designed for the business user, Optable eliminates friction in campaign workflows by allowing any partner to manage, share, analyze, and activate data within one integrated and interoperable cloud application. Optable customers reduce technology costs, increase operational and marketing efficiency, and grow revenue. The company is funded by Brightspark Ventures, Desjardins Capital, Hearst Ventures, and Deloitte Ventures. Optable is headquartered in Montreal, Canada with employees in multiple countries around the globe. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

