Optable Recognized as One to Watch in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Optable Enables Joint Customers to Build Leading Solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud That Amplify the Value of Their Data in a Privacy-Safe Way, Streamline Workflows, and Facilitate Frictionless Collaboration

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable today announced that it has been recognized as a one to watch in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies To Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Snowflake's Data Cloud has enabled marketing professionals to model and enrich their data directly in the Data Cloud without the need to move or copy that data elsewhere," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Optable's seamless integration with Snowflake has empowered joint customers to forge innovative solutions at the forefront of data collaboration and further promote an interoperable ecosystem. We eagerly anticipate witnessing their ongoing momentum as they continue to empower our joint customers."

Optable was identified in Snowflake's report as a one to watch in the PETs category for its integration with Snowflake's platform, which allows publishers and media owners to activate audiences based on matches obtained using clean room functionality in Snowflake, without data being moved out of Snowflake.

"Being recognized as a company to watch in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to our dedication to our joint customers and the industry at large," said Vlad Stesin, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder, Optable. "We eagerly anticipate our ongoing partnership with Snowflake, as we strive to develop innovative approaches that empower our clients to enhance their data's value while maintaining privacy, streamlining workflows, and fostering seamless collaboration."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies To Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Optable

Optable is a data collaboration and clean room solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. The product was inspired by the radical transformation in how audience data is governed, connected, and activated. Optable takes an end-to-end approach to data collaboration and is integrated with ad delivery platforms for secure activation, making it possible to deploy campaigns directly from a clean room. It is the only clean room solution that offers frictionless collaboration and interoperability enabling customers to safely and securely match audience data with any partner. For more information, please visit: https://optable.co/

