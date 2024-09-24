Optable, VIA Rail, Touché, and The Globe and Mail Enhance Advertising Outcomes Through Data Collaboration Partnership

Partnership Drives 3.4X Greater Reach, 2.5X Lower Cost Per Reach, 1.5X Higher Efficiency in Viewable Impressions, and Competitive Cost Per Qualified Visit in VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail)'s Digital Campaign

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Optable , a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data management, activation & collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem, has announced its partnership with The Globe and Mail and its advertising arm, Globe Media Group , alongside a successful campaign with VIA Rail using their technology.

This partnership showcases how Optable and The Globe and Mail are working together to enhance both advertising and overall revenue strategies:

Optable and Globe Media Group create a secure environment for advertisers to connect with The Globe's readers, enabling enhanced audience targeting.

Additionally, they work together to identify opportunities for expanding The Globe's readership, establish partnerships, and drive revenue growth.

These strategies were demonstrated in the recent VIA Rail campaign, where advanced data management and collaboration technology were used to boost VIA Rail's advertising strategy. By utilizing a data clean room approach, the campaign was able to match and activate VIA Rail's customer data with The Globe and Mail's subscriber base.

Optable's data clean room enabled advanced targeting by matching VIA Rail's core travelers with active Globe readers from the past 60 days. The VIA Rail segments for the match included Lapsed Travelers, Mid-Week Travelers, and Last 3 Years Travelers. This approach allowed Globe Media Group to develop a bespoke audience strategy, optimizing inventory targeting and creating a lookalike model for more scalable targeting.

"Our collaboration with VIA Rail and Globe Media Group showcases the power of combining first-party data with advanced data matching technologies," Vlad Stesin, CSO, Optable. "The enhanced targeting and performance metrics are a testament to the effectiveness of this approach."

The campaign achieved significant improvements in key performance metrics:

3.4X Greater Reach: The segment, stemming from insights from matched customers, achieved a 3.4 times greater reach compared to the general travel segment.

2.5X More Cost-Effective: The cost per unique reach was 2.5 times more efficient.

1.5X More Efficient Viewable Impressions: The cost-per-viewable impression was 1.5 times more efficient.

Competitive Cost Per Qualified Visit: The cost per qualified visit on VIA Rail's website was competitive with long-optimized tactics and audiences, with engagement rates exceeding expectations.

"Optable's technology has been invaluable in enhancing our data strategy. By working with them, we have been able to increase addressability of our audience data in a privacy-safe way." said Kabil Rahaman, Head of Data Optimization, The Globe and Mail. "Their data clean room solution enabled us to securely collaborate with VIA Rail, providing unique insights and developing a highly targeted audience strategy that drove outstanding results."

The technology-enhanced VIA Rail's approach to digital advertising, demonstrating the potential of data clean rooms to improve collaboration between publishers and advertisers. By working directly with their advertising partners, Globe Media Group was able to share unique insights with VIA Rail, deepening their relationship and showcasing new possibilities for data-driven marketing within the travel industry.

"The Globe and Mail's innovative approach, enabled by Optable, significantly boosted our campaign performance," said Philippe Normand, Director, Business Development & Loyalty at VIA Rail. "By targeting our most valuable customer segments more effectively and efficiently, we saw remarkable improvements in reach, cost-efficiency, and overall engagement."

For more information about Optable, please visit: https://optable.co/

For more information about Globe Media Group, please visit: https://globemediagroup.ca

About Optable

Optable is a data management, activation & collaboration solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Optable makes it easy for advertisers and publishers to use their audience data to plan, activate and measure advertising campaigns while safeguarding individual identities. Designed for the business user, Optable eliminates friction in campaign workflows by allowing any partner to manage, share, analyze, and activate data within one integrated and interoperable cloud application. Optable customers reduce technology costs, increase operational and marketing efficiency, and grow revenue.

About Globe Media Group

Globe Media Group is a media and marketing company that empowers advertisers with solutions and content to influence ambitious Canadians. As the advertising arm of The Globe and Mail, Globe Media Group's offerings are end-to-end across multiple platforms, including digital, video, podcasts, app, newspaper and magazines, as well as custom content and special events. Globe Media Group provides unparalleled access to influential audiences within trusted, premium environments, reaching 20.5 million monthly unique visitors through Globe Alliance—a premium digital network of the world's best news, business and lifestyle sites. Globe Media Group also connects advertisers to 2.6 million weekly readers of The Globe and Mail, Canada's most trusted news source. Each day, The Globe engages Canadians with award-winning coverage and analysis of news, politics, business and lifestyle topics.

