Optable Welcomes Jean-Paul Chauvet and David Hahn to its Board of Directors

Chauvet, Former Lightspeed Commerce CEO, and Hahn, Guideline COO, Join as Optable Enters a Key Phase of Growth and Product Expansion

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optable , a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data management, data activation, and data collaboration platform designed for the advertising ecosystem, announced today that Jean-Paul Chauvet, former CEO of Lightspeed Commerce, and David Hahn, current Co-Founder and COO of Guideline, and former Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Integral Ad Science (IAS), have joined the company's Board of Directors. Their addition comes at a key moment as Optable focuses on its next phase of growth and product development.

Jean-Paul Chauvet joins Optable following 11 years at Lightspeed, where he led the company through rapid global growth and a successful IPO. His experience in building and scaling businesses, alongside his focus on customer-driven innovation, will be a significant asset to Optable as it looks to expand its offering to publishers and advertisers.

David Hahn, now Co-Founder & COO of Guideline, previously helped found & grow IAS into a global leader in digital advertising analytics. With his background in product strategy and corporate development, Hahn's insights will be key in shaping Optable's direction as it scales its platform and navigates the complex adtech landscape.

Commenting on his new role, Jean-Paul Chauvet said, "Optable is at the center of some of the most important conversations happening in the advertising world today – around data privacy, collaboration, and how we can make these things work better for everyone involved. I'm proud to be part of that journey and help the team take the company to the next level."

David Hahn added, "This is a time of real change for the industry. The way data is managed and used is undergoing a major sea change, and Optable is positioned to help publishers and advertisers navigate that. It's an exciting time to get involved."

With the appointment of Chauvet and Hahn, Optable is looking to further its goal of bringing to market a growing range of data collaboration solutions built for the privacy era of adtech. "Our focus has always been on building something that solves the real, practical challenges our clients face in this space," said Yves Poiré, CEO, Optable. "Both Jean-Paul and David bring a lot of hands-on experience and strategic thinking to our board, and I know their input will be invaluable as we move forward."

About Optable

Optable is a data management, data activation & data collaboration solution designed for the advertising ecosystem in the age of privacy. Optable makes it easy for advertisers and publishers to use their audience data to plan, activate and measure advertising campaigns while protecting personal data. Designed for the business user, Optable eliminates friction in campaign workflows by allowing any partner to manage, share, analyze, and activate data within one integrated and interoperable cloud application. Optable customers reduce technology costs, increase operational and marketing efficiency, and grow revenue.

