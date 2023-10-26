OPTAC-X Enters Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic to Provide LTE-Global Satcom Telehealth Technology in EMS Environment

OPTAC-X technology enables pre-hospital EMS telehealth services in remote locations.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTAC-X, a telehealth leader with remote physician and tele-expert networks, today announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic for the use of OPTAC-X's hybrid LTE-global SATCOM telehealth technology with patients in the ambulance. The technology, which operates on both LEO and GEO satellite systems, allows physicians to connect to pre-hospital patients anywhere at any time regardless of local wi-fi availability.

Emergency physicians will be able to see and hear in real time what emergency medical services (EMS) personnel see and hear, including vital signs, as they treat patients before they arrive at the hospital. OPTAC-X will license its LTE-global SATCOM architecture and hands-free headsets to Mayo Clinic to enable its remote patient monitoring.

"To help deliver emergency medical services to patients in a pre-hospital setting is the kind of opportunity we hoped for when we developed OPTAC-X's telehealth technology," said Dr. Patrick Fullerton, founder and CEO of OPTAC-X. "We know from our field tests with U.S. Army Special Operations Command medics deployed in locations around the globe that the technology works and can help save lives."

A key element of OPTAC-X's technology is Vantiq's software, which harnesses event-driven and real-time capabilities to furnish emergency services with continuous updates and alerts of a patient's evolving condition. Vantiq enables advanced sensor intelligence on the edge as well as orchestrates the use of AI to create real-time situational awareness This empowers more efficient crisis management, proactive resource allocation, and readiness for potential scenarios well in advance of a patient's arrival at the facility. This predictive strategy has the potential to markedly augment intervention effectiveness, ultimately resulting in more lives saved.

"We are thrilled to partner with OPTAC-X and demonstrate how real-time technology on the edge can unlock healthcare innovation," said Dr. Ryan Vega, chief health officer at Vantiq. "Working in a pre-hospital environment will set a course for how modern, real-time AI applications can enhance emergency response and ultimately, save lives."

The OPTAC-X telehealth system leverages its exclusive LTE and SATCOM services partner, Kymeta Corporation, the world's leading company for flat-panel antennas and on-the-move SATCOM, to deliver industry leading global LTE and SATCOM capability. Kymeta's software-enabled, metamaterials-based electronically steered antenna (ESA) provides mobile satellite and cellular communications. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta HawkTM u8 terminal for commercial EMS and OspreyTM u8 terminal, a rugged MILSPEC terminal for communications on the move, address the need for lightweight, low-profile, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite, whether it be communications on the move (COTM) or communications on the pause (COTP).

