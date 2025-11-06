Optain Health Acquires EyePACS to Expand Access to Next-Generation Retinal Imaging for Primary Care and Advance Oculomics

Optain's next-generation robotic retinal imaging and EyePACS's nationwide teleophthalmology network unite to expand access to early disease detection for communities across the U.S. and worldwide.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optain Health, a healthcare technology company applying artificial intelligence (AI), robotic retinal imaging, and teleophthalmology to detect eye and systemic disease earlier, today announced the acquisition of EyePACS, the U.S.'s largest and most established teleophthalmology network. The partnership unites two mission-aligned leaders to expand access to retinal screening in primary care.

For more than two decades, EyePACS has powered community-based eye-disease screening across more than 740 clinical sites, including FQHCs, county health systems, and home-health programs. The network has identified more than 140,000 individuals with severe sight-threatening disease among 1.5 million patients screened.

Optain's technology builds on and strengthens the EyePACS community-based screening network. It brings advanced AI capability and next-generation robotic retinal imaging that enable rapid, high-quality image capture without dilation or operator expertise, making retinal imaging possible wherever patients receive care.

A shared mission to prevent blindness and improve health: After two years of close collaboration, Optain and EyePACS are joining forces around a shared mission: to prevent avoidable blindness and improve systemic health through fast, accessible, and high-quality retinal imaging. The acquisition formalizes this partnership and reflects a joint commitment to improving patient care at scale through earlier disease detection.

"EyePACS and Optain share a single mission," said Jeff Dunkel, CEO of Optain Health. "We're focused on delivering simple, scalable screening to the frontlines of care, helping clinicians close gaps and detect disease earlier. Together, we're bringing forward a complete solution that combines rapid robotic imaging, specialist multi-condition grading, and seamless integration – making early detection possible for millions of patients."

Investing for the future: The EyePACS platform and workflows will continue to operate as they do today, ensuring full continuity for existing clinics. Over time, Optain will make significant investments to integrate and improve both platforms. The combined solution will bring together Optain's advanced imaging and EyePACS's proven teleophthalmology infrastructure to create a seamless and efficient experience for clinicians and patients alike.

"We are thrilled to join Optain, an emerging leader in retinal imaging and artificial intelligence," said Dr. Jorge Cuadros, CEO of EyePACS. "We now have a unique and exceptional turnkey solution to provide fast, effective, and complete retinal exams for our primary care partners around the world. Our combined reach enables us to make meaningful progress in closing care gaps."

Best-in-class screening designed for adoption: By combining Optain's next-generation imaging with EyePACS's nationwide network, the unified platform offers the most comprehensive and easy-to-use retinal-screening solution available today. The fully integrated system offers:

Push-button robotic imaging with no dilation required

with no dilation required Lightweight, portable camera designed for true point-of-care use

designed for true point-of-care use Multilingual patient guidance to reach diverse communities

to reach diverse communities Specialist multi-condition grading including diabetic retinopathy and beyond

including diabetic retinopathy and beyond Seamless integration with all major U.S. EHR systems

with all major U.S. EHR systems Scalable analytics to support population health programs

Expanding access across the U.S. and globally: EyePACS's nationwide footprint and Optain's growing deployments across major health systems create a strengthened, combined market footprint. Optain's platform is now live at 200 provider sites globally, with over 1,000 deployments in planning, including seven U.S. health systems and one of the nation's largest primary care groups. Together, the organization will broaden its reach to additional health systems and community programs, bringing proven screening models and new technologies to frontline care.

"Our team brings deep clinical experience solving the real-world barriers that have held back retinal screening in frontline care," said Dr. Zachary Tan, President of Optain Health. "We're building the next generation of retinal imaging — fast, intuitive, and effortless in real workflows. Together, we're meeting patients where they already are, and accelerating our vision for oculomics — unlocking the eye as a powerful window into whole-body health."

Advancing world-class research and innovation: The partnership unites two leading research programs. EyePACS has long-championed community-based screening and data-driven quality improvement. Optain's oculomics research and global AI roadmap are redefining how retinal imaging can enable earlier, non-invasive detection of systemic disease. Together, the combined team brings unparalleled research, data, and clinical capabilities, establishing the world's leading platform for advancing preventive health using the eye as a window to the body.

About Optain

Optain transforms preventive health with AI-enabled software and hardware that deliver real-time, non-invasive detection of eye and systemic conditions. Its portable robotic retinal camera, AI, and teleophthalmology service give clinicians an affordable point-of-care tool to close care gaps, reduce avoidable costs, and improve patient outcomes. Learn more at optainhealth.com/us and follow us on LinkedIn .

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning future events. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from those expressed or implied. Factors beyond the control of Optain Health and its affiliates may affect future performance. Optain Health and its affiliates do not commit to updating forward-looking statements considering future events or changes in expectations.

Optain Health utilizes teleophthalmology services in the U.S. Automated disease detection software is not for sale in the U.S.

Press Contact:

Kara Spak

120/80 MKTG

[email protected]

SOURCE Optain Health