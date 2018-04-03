Optanix Welcomes Mike deFisser as CRO

"It is with great excitement that I welcome such an accomplished individual as Mike deFisser to Optanix," said Crest. "In his position as chief revenue officer, Mike will develop and execute a sales strategy focused on driving growth with our existing partners while also leading the effort to onboard new partners that can benefit from our solutions."

Before joining Optanix, deFisser served as CRO at FixStream and successfully grew their revenue while diversifying their routes to market in the AIOps space. Prior to FixStream, deFisser was part of the executive leadership team at BMC Software. Serving as vice president of a critical portion of their field organization, he was responsible for over $100M in revenue and helped lead the transformation of culture and selling velocity following a private equity buyout by Bain Capital. deFisser has also served in global senior leadership roles at companies including Hewlett-Packard, VMware, Veritas, Parasoft and Serena Software.

deFisser holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from California State University, Long Beach and also attended graduate school for computer engineering at the University of Southern California.

About Optanix

Optanix is leading the advancement of IT service predictability in today's hyperconnected digital economy – where reliable service delivery has never been more vital. Hundreds of customers rely on the Optanix Platform and Remote Management Services (RMS) to enable unbeatable service availability that leads to positive business outcomes. Optanix solutions are delivered through industry leading channel partners who rely on Optanix's extensive IT automation experience.

About the Optanix Platform

The Optanix Platform is the only comprehensive, integrated solution designed to handle all aspects of managing IT environments. It uses patented automation and correlation processes to pinpoint the actionable root cause and business impact of service issues while reducing event noise by a factor of more than 1,000,000 to one. And by automatically routing only true root cause incidents to the appropriate support team in just seconds, the platform reduces incident remediation times by 50% and helps support teams respond proactively 95% of the time.

