OPTASE® LIFE LAUNCHES NEW SENSITIVE EYE MAKEUP REMOVER THROUGH CELEBRITY PARTNERSHIP WITH DRY EYE SUFFERER, ARIANA DEBOSE

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SCOPE Eyecare & Healthcare, a leading dry eye relief company in the UK and Ireland, announced its expansion in the U.S. dry eye market with a new product innovation specially formulated for those with sensitive eyes.

Its new OPTASE® LIFE Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover was created to be extra gentle on sensitive skin while effectively removing makeup, including waterproof mascara, and is enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Pro Vitamin B5, and Manuka Honey to provide nourishment and hydration while leaving skin feeling refreshed. With only seven ingredients, the formula offers maximum efficacy with minimal components and is clinically tested, and ophthalmologist approved.

"For this specific launch, we sought to create an effective, extra gentle formula that puts eye health first," said Jeff Huffman, US Head of Marketing for SCOPE Eyecare & Healthcare. "In doing so, OPTASE® LIFE developed its very own groundbreaking, patented ionized water formula that targets makeup and other impurities by surrounding them entirely, allowing the water to suspend these particles for easy removal without the need for harsh rubbing or surfactant-based cleansing."

To help raise awareness around this new innovation and proper care for dry eye and sensitive eyes, OPTASE® LIFE has partnered with Academy Award-winning actress, dancer and singer Ariana DeBose, who suffers from dry eye and understands how certain products can affect her condition.

According to DeBose, "My eyes get exposed to their fair share of various products and pollutants from being in the makeup chair, on stage, on set and traveling for various projects. While I love getting glammed, it can sometimes be very harsh on my sensitive eyes. After working and sweating all day in a full face of makeup and false eyelashes, there's nothing I look forward to more than getting the chance to take it all off at the end of the day as gently as possible with the OPTASE® LIFE Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover. The formulation of this product feels so soothing, and I love how easily my makeup comes off so I don't have to tug at my eyes anymore or worry about any harsh ingredients."

The brand has also partnered with Dr. Jennifer Tsai, Optometrist and Founder of Line of Sight Optometry in New York City to educate consumers about dry eye and how to best care for eyes with sensitivities.

"Sensitive eyes are such a point of frustration for so many of my patients and often can go untreated if not cared for properly," said Dr. Tsai. "Many patients with eye sensitivity may not realize that the products they're using are contributing to their issue so it's great to have this new innovation on the market to recommend to them. This product's gentle ingredients are so rare to see in a remover, so I love that OPTASE took the steps to formulate this so carefully while still being effective without the need for harsh cleaning ingredients or preservatives."

The OPTASE® LIFE Sensitive Eye Makeup Remover is available now on Amazon.com, OPTASE.com, and Walmart.com for $16.95. For additional information, visit OPTASE.com and follow @OptaseUS on Instagram for updates.

About SCOPE Eyecare & Healthcare

Scope Eyecare is a family run healthcare company dedicated to providing healthcare professionals and consumers with high quality, effective, and innovative products. Founded in 2009, Scope offers a range of eyecare products for the management of various eyecare conditions including Dry Eye Disease, Blepharitis and MGD. Scope is a global Healthcare company with headquarters based in New York, Dublin, and London.

About OPTASE®

OPTASE® was launched in 2016 in conjunction with eyecare experts as part of the Scope Health Group. OPTASE® is dedicated to providing high quality, effective, and innovative products in both the eyecare and healthcare industries to patients all around the world. As we look to the future of Dry Eye and Eyecare we continue to develop new products for patients all around the world.

