OptaSense Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class Engineered Fibre Solutions Suite

"At the core of its DAS technology is the ODH-4 DAS interrogator unit, which offers real-time delivery of the quantitative phase of intensity measurements, global positioning system time synchronization, and single or multi-mode fibre interrogation," said Krishna Raman, Industry Manager at Frost & Sullivan. "This solution features easily adjustable gauge length settings and can reach flat frequency response down to 0 hertz while mitigating vibrational noise and processing wavelength diversity. Compared to its previous solutions, the ODH-4 interrogation unit increases sensitivity by 6 decibels, ensuring higher production rates for vertical seismic profile (VSP) surveys."

The company leverages its cutting-edge sensing solutions to provide distributed fibre-optic monitoring solutions for several market sectors such as oil and gas (O&G), security, and transportation. It has a strong presence in Europe, North America, as well as the Middle East and has participated in several successful large-scale projects. OptaSense's hands-on experience and deep insights into distributed fibre-optic sensor technologies help it to offer customers real-time situational awareness.

The company's DAS solution is well suited for seismic and hydraulic fracture profiling along with production flow and pipeline monitoring. Its evaluation services support enhanced VSP and microseismic monitoring by delivering high-resolution subsurface images that are crucial for optimizing reservoir management in the O&G industry. Specifically, the company's DAS technology allows seismic data collection of VSP and microseismic activities on any wellbore, even in wells with high pressure, temperature, and deviation. Additionally, OptaSense's evaluation services facilitate the monitoring of carbon dioxide injection and enhanced oil recovery methods.

"OptaSense's DAS technology equips operators with the tools needed to gain control of the completion process and mitigate any potential operational issues and losses associated with mechanical failures," noted Raman. "Overall, its strong commitment to technological innovation, remarkable DAS solution, and customer-centric approach position OptaSense for further growth in the distributed fibre-optic sensing market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the solution quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About OptaSense

OptaSense, a QinetiQ company, provides leading edge Distributed Fibre-Optic Sensing (DFOS) solutions that reduce the cost of asset ownership by optimizing operational efficiency, performance and safety. We deliver real-time, actionable data, dedicated expertise and global experience to multiple industries, including oil and gas, pipeline, security, transport and utilities. Operating in over 50 countries with more than 25,000km of assets under contract, we monitor and protect some of the world's most valuable assets.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

