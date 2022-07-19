OPTASIA AND TNM OFFER NEW ADVANCE CREDIT SERVICE IN MALAWI

DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optasia, an advanced AI-led decisioning and distribution platform, that enables instant access to financing solutions, announces launch of a new Advance Credit Service (ACS) in Malawi through Telecom Networks Malawi (TNM), the oldest telecommunications company in the country. This service will allow TNM to provide airtime and data advancements to its customer base.

The service that is provided by TNM in Malawi is powered by Optasia through its AI-led originating and credit decisioning platform under the product name "Pasavute Service". This service offering will reach an addressable subscriber base of about 5.000.000 people in Malawi.

"As a successful ACS provider globally, providing easy solutions to people and improving their daily lives has always been among our key commitments," stated Mark Muller, Group CEO for Optasia. "We are happy to be involved with a well-trusted Telecom Operator like TNM in Malawi, enabling them in reaching out to the local population with meaningful telecommunications solutions".

TNM's Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi said, "We have a role to ensure that there are no more barriers to staying connected. At TNM Plc, we have decided to break the barriers by giving Malawians wider options to remain connected, removing the limits and bringing both voice and data bundles in the Pasavute credit net". Jonazi added that Pasavute allows TNM customers to make calls to other networks without barriers, providing universal access to telephony and mobile internet.

The deployment of Advance Credit Services in Malawi further showcases Optasia's continuous global expansion, as the company is active in over 30 countries, with unique access to more than 560 million end customers.

About Optasia

Optasia, previously Channel VAS Investments Limited, is an advanced AI-led platform which enables instant access to financial solutions for millions of under-banked individuals and SMEs across over 30 countries mainly in Emerging Markets. Optaisa's B2B2X model creates value for its partners, in the form of revenue and customer retention without the need for additional operating or capital expense. The company's AI-led data engine and proprietary algorithms analyze alternative data from mobile and other environments to provide relevant instant credit decisions to its partners. These capabilities enable micro-lending, air-time and data advances via mobile wallets, SIM cards, and other digital environments.

