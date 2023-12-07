OPTASIA DEPLOYS AIRTIME ADVANCE SOLUTIONS IN IVORY COAST THROUGH MTN

News provided by

Optasia

07 Dec, 2023, 22:00 ET

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optasia, a leading Fintech services provider, proudly announces the deployment of its Airtime Advance solutions in Ivory Coast through Mobile Telephone Network Cote D'Ivoire (MTN), a major telecommunications provider in the region.

The Airtime Advance solution powered by Optasia is offered in Ivory Coast through MTN, Optasia's long-standing partner, under the commercial name of "XtraTime". Optasia will enable the approximately 17 million eligible customers to benefit from the airtime advance services supported by the cutting-edge scoring and delivery technology that the Optasia AI-led platform offers.

"Both teams have worked hard on delivering this deployment with functionality and capabilities which will improve the customer experience," stated Mark Muller, CEO of Optasia. "This is only a part of the overall plan of similar deployments with MTN, a valued partner in the region, and we are happy to enable an AI-led service that will benefit the millions of MTN subscribers in Ivory Coast."

Patrick Attoungbre, CEO of Fintech MTN CI, also shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, "This collaboration with Optasia represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions to our customers. The 'XtraTime' solution will empower millions of MTN subscribers in Ivory Coast, enhancing their digital experience and financial flexibility."

The deployment of Optasia's solutions in Ivory Coast follow the projected Optasia roadmap for 2023 and beyond. Optasia's capabilities to provide powerful, flexible solutions to its partners, thanks to its proprietary AI-led platform, guarantees that more people worldwide can benefit from them in a hassle-free, consistent manner, through Optasia's partners.

About Optasia

Optasia, previously Channel VAS, is an advanced AI-led platform which enables instant access to financial solutions for millions of underbanked individuals and SMEs across 35 countries, mainly in Emerging Markets. Optasia's B2B2X (business-to-business-to-customers and SMEs) model creates value for its partners, such as mobile network operators, mobile money operators, banks and payment gateways, in the form of additional revenue, enhanced customer experience and improved retention without the need for additional operating or capital expense. The company's AI-led data engine and proprietary algorithms analyze alternative data from mobile and other environments to provide relevant instant credit decisions to its partners. These capabilities enable micro-lending, airtime and data advances via mobile wallets, SIM cards, and other digital environments.

