OPTAVIA® App Launches, One of First Innovations Coming Out of New Office Focused on Digital Experience

Over the past several years, Medifast has invested in its digital infrastructure, with the goal of allowing Coaches to more efficiently run their businesses and better support Clients on their holistic health journeys. As a result, the company has built a world-class team of digital experts. The OPTA VIA app, which has been downloaded nearly 150,000 times since its launch in late July, is one of the first innovations resulting from this strategic focus on digital products and technology.

"As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings through the use of new technologies, we're providing Coaches with the tools they need to support their Clients effectively," said Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "We are committed to developing digital products that make it easier for Coaches to support their Clients and for Clients to learn healthy habits so that, ultimately, we impact more lives."

The team behind the successful launch of the OPTAVIA app is based out of the company's new office in Lehi, UT, which houses experts in digital analytics, engineering, user experience and more. This division of the organization is devoted to bettering the Coach and Client experience through the continued development of a range of digital products and processes as well as data insights that will serve as the foundation for future releases.

The OPTAVIA app is available exclusively for members of the OPTAVIA Community and will be continually improved based on direct feedback from its users. It offers a one-stop-shop for all Client needs, from order history to a comprehensive Lean & Green recipe library, and aims to provide Clients with tools that, alongside Coach support, make healthy habits easy to adopt. OPTAVIA Connect, a new Coach app, is currently in development and will be designed to create efficiencies that improve Coach productivity and the Coach and Client experience. OPTAVIA Connect is expected to be available to all Coaches by the end of 2021.

"We're committed to delivering an iterative digital experience to our OPTAVIA Community and, above all, an unmatched Coach and Client experience," said Nicholas Johnson, President, Coach and Client Experience. "Our independent Coaches fuel our mission every single day, and we're dedicated to delivering tools that empower our Community to be more effective, efficient and successful through the use of technology."

