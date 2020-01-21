OPTAVIA® Coach Couple Shares Their Story with Tamron Hall

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®, has been featured on Tamron Hall. Yesterday, independent OPTAVIA Coach couple Christina and Jorge Gutierrez shared their inspiring story with Tamron and her 1.3 million viewers in New York City.

The Gutierrez's started with OPTAVIA in 2018 after a tumultuous year. In November 2017, the couple's daughter was diagnosed with Autism, which naturally triggered a period of marital stress. Coupled with the pressures of work and tendencies toward emotional eating, Christina and Jorge were left feeling powerless. That changed when they were introduced to OPTAVIA – and together lost over 200 pounds*. But it's their off-scale victories that bring the couple the most pride.

"Through OPTAVIA, Jorge and I slowly peeled back layers of ourselves we thought had vanished and started to remember why we fell in love with each other. The program taught us to work together as a team, which led us to build a mutual respect and admiration," says Christina Gutierrez. "We learned healthy habits that provided us with more energy, improved sleep and, with the help of our Coach, ultimately helped us transform our lives as a family."

After finding success themselves, the Gutierrez's decided to pay it forward by becoming OPTAVIA Coaches. They are part of a Community of more than 32,000 independent OPTAVIA Coaches who inspire and support their Clients. OPTAVIA is a highly effective lifestyle solution for people for whom diets alone have failed. It offers the Habits of Health® Transformational System, an innovative approach developed by OPTAVIA Co-founder and Independent OPTAVIA Coach, Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen, clinically proven plans, scientifically-developed products and the ongoing support of Coaches and a Community.

"OPTAVIA is about so much more than weight loss. It's about small, positive changes that can impact all areas of a person's life," said Medifast Chief Executive Officer, Dan Chard. "We are proud of Christina and Jorge, and hope their story inspires others to take the first step on their own journey."

Tamron Hall connects viewers with the people who are shaping the world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. Her show was renewed for a second season in December 2019 and has been cleared in more than 80 percent of the country, making it one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years.

This placement comes during an exciting time for OPTAVIA, following mentions in PopSugar and Huffington Post. For more information on OPTAVIA, its Coach Community and its proven plans and scientifically-developed products, visit getstartedwithOPTAVIA.com.



*Average weight loss on the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan is 12 pounds. Clients are in weight loss, on average, for 12 weeks.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

