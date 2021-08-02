OPTAVIA® Community Reunites as Global Convention Returns with Hybrid Format

BALTIMORE, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, held its annual OPTAVIA Convention last week from July 29–Aug. 1 in a new hybrid format. With an in-person experience held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and a livestream component for attendees who chose to participate from home, the global event saw more than 15,000 registrants.

Attendees experienced valuable Coach-led educational sessions, panel discussions and company updates along with celebrations of their success in transforming lives around the world. This year's event also placed an increased focus on community engagement and team-building following the 2020 event, when the company pivoted to an entirely virtual format due to the pandemic. The four-day celebration this year began with an OPTAVIA Block Party – complete with food trucks serving Lean & Green meals, fireworks and live music.

"The 2021 convention was a highly anticipated reunion for our independent Coaches and Community," said Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "As OPTAVIA's footprint grows worldwide, we continue to emphasize the power of support and connection. After a year fraught with uncertainty and social isolation, we were thrilled to have this moment in time to celebrate our collective victories together and envision how we can impact even more lives in the future."

As part of 2021 convention registration and onsite donation opportunities, the OPTAVIA Community gave back through the company's philanthropic initiative, Healthy Habits For All®. This Coach-led fundraising initiative raised over $100,000 for worthy nonprofits and advanced the company's mission of providing children with education and access to resources that support healthy habits. To date, alongside its OPTAVIA Community, the company has funded up to 8 million nutritious meals for children facing hunger.

Follow Medifast and OPTAVIA on social media for a look back at convention activity and future company updates.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medifastinc.com

