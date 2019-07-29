OPTAVIA® Hosts First Global Convention with Record-Breaking Attendance

The company welcomed its first Asia-Pacific attendees since announcing its international expansion in 2018. OPT AVIA Coaches who reside in Hong Kong and Singapore traveled from the Asia-Pacific region to attend the annual event; and since the international launch earlier this month, the company has begun shipping orders to clients in the region.

"This event marked an incredible milestone as our first global Convention," said Medifast Chief Executive Officer Dan Chard. "Our Community came together, learned from each other and discussed the life-changing transformations they support – and inspire – every day. The energy was palpable, and our community is more determined than ever to advance our mission of bringing to the world lifelong transformation, one healthy habit at a time."

Attendees received an exclusive look at the new Habits of Health® Transformational System, a comprehensive developmental pathway, which gives Clients the tools to help take control of their health and wellbeing. The system evolved from "Dr. A's Habits of Health", written by New York Times best-selling author Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen, and will be available to the public starting August 1. The system includes "Dr. A's Habits of Health, Second Edition," "Your LifeBook" and the Habits of Health App.

In 2018, the company introduced Healthy Habits For All™, a philanthropic initiative designed to advance its mission and bring healthy habit creation to those in underserved communities through education and access. At the OPTAVIA Convention, the company announced Healthy Habits For All Week, during which it expects thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and company employees in the United States, Hong Kong and Singapore will conduct service activities in their own communities, starting September 9. To date, the company has helped provide kids in need with up to 2 million healthy meals through its Healthy Habits For All initiative.

